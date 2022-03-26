BCCI plans to start women’s IPL by 2023; Women’s T20 Challenge returns this season
The board is planning to have 5 – 6 groups within the inaugural version. All the prevailing ten males’s IPL franchises can be given the primary proper of refusal to purchase the ladies’s IPL groups.
It is learnt that no less than 4 males’s IPL franchises are fascinated with figuring out from the BCCI what’s on the desk in case they wish to put money into the WIPL.
“It [the full-fledged women’s IPL] has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully,” Ganguly informed reporters after the IPL governing council assembly in Mumbai on Friday.
According to Patel, there can be 5 – 6 groups within the Women’s IPL however once more that would want the approval of the final physique.
“It’s fantastic for women’s cricket,” Tryon mentioned on Saturday. “If you’ve looked at how successful the Big Bash has been and the Hundred just coming back into it, we want things like this to happen. We want leagues from around the world. We want to showcase our skill and it’s fantastic to see that there’s six teams now, so I think a lot of people, and not just me, are really eager to want to play there.
“We understand how it’s to play in India. We understand how the crowds are. It’s actually good. So I’m actually excited to see how that goes. I’ll hopefully wish to play; we’ll see see how that goes. But it is actually thrilling for girls’s cricket. And as you possibly can see this World Cup, it is bringing quite a lot of consideration and I’m simply grateful that they (BCCI) are taking a look at it and placing girls’s cricket on the platform. So it is actually thrilling.”
With the second half of the IPL being shifted to the UAE due to the pandemic, the Women’s T20 Challenge was not held final 12 months. However, it was staged within the UAE in 2020 when Trailblazers gained the title.
The males’s IPL begins on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings up in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium.
*0645 GMT: The story was up to date after Shafali Verma and Chloe Tyyon spoke in Christchurch.