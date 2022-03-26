BCCI plans to start women’s IPL by 2023; Women’s T20 Challenge returns this season

The board is planning to have 5 – 6 groups within the inaugural version of girls’s IPL however it’s going to want AGM’s approval first

The BCCI is planning to start out the ladies’s IPL by 2023, board president Sourav Ganguly mentioned on Friday, whereas the Women’s T20 Challenge, comprising 4 video games, makes a return this season after a one-year hole.

The board is planning to have 5 – 6 groups within the inaugural version. All the prevailing ten males’s IPL franchises can be given the primary proper of refusal to purchase the ladies’s IPL groups.

It is learnt that no less than 4 males’s IPL franchises are fascinated with figuring out from the BCCI what’s on the desk in case they wish to put money into the WIPL.

“It [the full-fledged women’s IPL] has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully,” Ganguly informed reporters after the IPL governing council assembly in Mumbai on Friday.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel made it clear that this season there can be “four matches involving three women teams around the time of the men’s IPL playoffs”. Pune would be the most definitely venue for the ladies’s video games.

According to Patel, there can be 5 – 6 groups within the Women’s IPL however once more that would want the approval of the final physique.

*India Women’s opener Shafali Verma , presently in New Zealand for the World Cup, mentioned on the eve of their final league recreation: “Of course, it’s being said that there will be a six-team women’s IPL next year, which is a very good thing. All our women players, including the domestic cricketers, will get to learn a lot, which is a very good thing. My favourite IPL team is Mumbai Indians. I love watching them play and get to learn a lot from them.”

South Africa’s Chloe Tryon additional gave the examples of the Women’s BBL and the Hundred to say how they wanted extra such leagues to indicate their ability.

“It’s fantastic for women’s cricket,” Tryon mentioned on Saturday. “If you’ve looked at how successful the Big Bash has been and the Hundred just coming back into it, we want things like this to happen. We want leagues from around the world. We want to showcase our skill and it’s fantastic to see that there’s six teams now, so I think a lot of people, and not just me, are really eager to want to play there.

“We understand how it’s to play in India. We understand how the crowds are. It’s actually good. So I’m actually excited to see how that goes. I’ll hopefully wish to play; we’ll see see how that goes. But it is actually thrilling for girls’s cricket. And as you possibly can see this World Cup, it is bringing quite a lot of consideration and I’m simply grateful that they (BCCI) are taking a look at it and placing girls’s cricket on the platform. So it is actually thrilling.”

With the second half of the IPL being shifted to the UAE due to the pandemic, the Women’s T20 Challenge was not held final 12 months. However, it was staged within the UAE in 2020 when Trailblazers gained the title.

The males’s IPL begins on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings up in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium.