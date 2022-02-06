BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Leads Congratulatory Messages For India’s U19 World Cup-winning Team | Cricket News

The Yash Dhull-led Indian crew gained the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup by beating England by 4 wickets within the closing in Antigua on Sunday. This is a record-extending fifth triumph for India within the U19 World Cup. England’s try to win their second title, since successful the event method again in 1998 resulted in disappointment because the unbeaten Indian juggernaut steamrolled their opposition. India had been super with the ball, lowering England to 61/6, earlier than rearguard from James Rew (95) took the crew to 189 all out. India had been made to work arduous for his or her runs and finally it was unbeaten knock of fifty from Nishant Sindhu and one other half-century from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (50) that took the crew house. Raj Angad Bawa was adjudged participant of the match for his devastating spell of 5/31 and mature knock of 35 that arrange the victory.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and different workplace bearers of the Indian cricket board posted congratulatory tweets after Dhull and his crew’s win.

“Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci,” Ganguly wrote.

Congratulations to the underneath 19 crew and the help workers and the selectors for successful the world cup in such a powerful method ..The money prize introduced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation however their efforts are past worth .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on successful the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win towards all odds. Each of our kids has proven the guts and temperament wanted to make historical past in these attempting instances #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on twitter.

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on successful the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/amuzSbarbc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

“What a tremendous efficiency by India U-19 crew @bcci to win the #Under19WorldCup2022 . The crew remained unbeaten all through the event and displayed superb teamwork and prospects. Well performed Rajangad Bawa,Ravi Kumar,Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal wrote.

What a tremendous efficiency by India U-19 crew @bcci to win the #Under19WorldCup2022 . The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and displayed amazing teamwork and prospects. Well played Rajangad Bawa,Ravi Kumar,Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu. — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) February 5, 2022

The victory is a special one as the Indian team beat all odds to triumph in the Caribbean. The team was struck with Covid-19 early in the tournament which saw captain Dhull and vice-captain Rasheed, along with a few other players miss couple of matches after testing positive.