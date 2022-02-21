BCCI to launch investigation into threats received by Wriddhiman Saha from unnamed journalist – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday known as for a ‘thorough investigation’ into the messages obtained by senior India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha from an unnamed journalist.

According to a report within the Times of India, the board has determined to additionally discover out if some other cricketer has gone by an expertise much like that of Saha, who had earlier tweeted a screenshot of him receiving a veiled risk from the nameless journalist after not responding to a request for an interview.

“Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it,” a supply was quoted as saying within the TOI report.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal later confirmed that board secretary Jay Shah would certainly be getting in contact with Saha over the messages.

“Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can’t say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman,” Dhumal informed PTI on Monday.

Saha, who has been overlooked for India’s next Test assignment in opposition to Sri Lanka, had on Saturday tweeted a screenshot of a collection of messages he obtained from the stated journalist on Whatsapp. The scribe had initially requested for an interview, and later made a veiled risk to the Bengal cricketer after he did not reply. “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this,” wrote the journalist in one of many messages.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote in his put up on Saturday which has since led to an outpouring of help for the stumper.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..that is what I face from a so known as “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Since the put up went viral, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri got here out in Saha’s defence, asking for motion to be taken in opposition to the scribe. Retired off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went to the extent of asking Saha to call the stated journalist.

Saha, who has performed 40 Tests for the nation, was informed by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the workforce could be transferring on from him and he might take a call on his profession.

The wicketkeeper had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid however the head coach stated that “he was not hurt” as he respects the cricketer and simply wished to offer him a transparent image on his place with honesty and readability.

Saha had additionally claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to guarantee that he would by no means be dropped from the workforce until he was on the helm of affairs.

With inputs from PTI

