The 2022 Ranji Trophy will likely be held over two phases, between February 10 and June 26, in 9 venues throughout India.

The first part of the match – the league stage – will function 38 groups and 57 matches, between February 10 and March 15. The knockouts will likely be held after the conclusion of IPL 2022, and can have seven matches between May 30 and June 26.

In a letter despatched to members of the board, BCCI secretary Jay Shah defined that the revised schedule was made to “mitigate any cross-transmission risk while also ensuring bio-secure bubbles are not overburdened.”

Overall, the match can have 64 matches performed in 62 days, with groups divided into 9 teams – Eight Elite and one Plate. The Elite group will consist of 4 groups, and the Plate Group can have six groups. During the league part, every group will play three matches; Elite groups will face all the opposite sides of their group, whereas the Plate groups will play solely in opposition to three sides from theirs.

The BCCI additionally stated that the highest seven groups amongst the eight Elite Group toppers would qualify immediately for the quarter-finals, whereas the bottom ranked group would play a pre-quarterfinal match in opposition to the Plate Group topper.

A BCCI official informed ESPNcricinfo that the rating order of the eight Elite Group toppers is prone to be determined based mostly on factors, adopted by outright wins, adopted by the quotient. It is probably going that the quotient may very well be the figuring out consider determining which group performs the pre-quarterfinal, since with solely three video games to be performed, a number of groups may very well be tied on factors and wins. The quotient is set by dividing the group’s batting common by their bowling common. The next quantity is healthier.*

The pre-quarterfinal will likely be performed in the course of the league part, which is able to finish earlier than the beginning of the IPL on March 27.

The Elite Group matches will likely be held throughout Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati, whereas all of the Plate matches will happen in Kolkata.

The Ranji Trophy was initially scheduled to start out on January 13, however needed to be postponed indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 circumstances in India. When making the choice to carry the Ranji Trophy, Shah stated that restoration charges from the third wave of the pandemic had been encouraging, however the BCCI would proceed to have bio-secure bubbles for the match to mitigate any dangers.

“Ever since the decision on postponement was made, the board was working on several models to ensure that the tournament takes place as soon as the environment is safe and conducive,” Shah had written in a letter to state associations. “We will continue to have bio-secure bubbles to mitigate any potential risk. The board is committed to providing a healthy and secure environment and seeks your support in ensuring a safe tournament for all our key stakeholders.”

Last season, the pandemic performed spoilsport because the BCCI solely held the 2 males’s white-ball tournaments – the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As a end result, the BCCI paid 50% of the sooner match charges as compensation to all first-class cricketers who had endured monetary losses.