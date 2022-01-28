BCCI’s Ranji plan: League phase in Feb-March, knockouts in June

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the board had determined to carry the Ranji Trophy in two phases, cut up by the IPL. The first section could have all league matches, whereas the knockout video games can be held in June. The BCCI had been pressured to postpone the premier first-class competition indefinitely attributable to rising circumstances of COVID-19 within the nation. The Ranji Trophy comprising 38 first-class groups was scheduled to start on January 13 earlier.

“The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June,” Shah mentioned on Friday (January 28). “My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest. Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event.”

Shah’s affirmation comes a day after BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had additionally indicated that the board meant to carry the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 in two phases.

“We are exploring the possibility of staging Ranji Trophy, cases were going up when it was postponed, now they seem to be coming down. The operations team is working on whether we can do the league stage next month and complete the rest of the tournament later [post IPL],” Dhumal instructed PTI after the assembly.

The assembly was additionally attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Shah.

As of now, the plan is to carry the league section for a month, beginning in February until March after which have the subsequent section in June, when the monsoon begins in a variety of elements of India with peak summer time in another elements.

“The operations team will work out the logistics and factor in the weather, venue availability as well as availability of players. We are very keen to organise the tournament and that is why we are exploring all possibilities to stage it without compromising players’ safety,” Dhumal mentioned.

Our cricket can be spineless with out Ranji Trophy – Shastri

Meanwhile, former India coach Ravi Shastri got here out strongly in assist of holding the Ranji Trophy, saying it shaped the spine of Indian cricket, which might be left spineless if the competitors didn't happen.

The Ranji Trophy is the spine of Indian cricket. The second you begin ignoring it our cricket can be SPINELESS! — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 28, 2022

The pandemic performed spoilsport final season because the BCCI solely held the 2 males’s white-ball tournaments – Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The BCCI paid 50% of the sooner match charges as compensation to all first-class cricketers who’ve endured monetary losses.

If it’s not held this 12 months, it’ll severely have an effect on the BCCI’s pathways cricket like India A staff, which is primarily chosen on the premise of Ranji Trophy efficiency.