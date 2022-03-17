Be Ready To Lose All Your Money In Crypto, European Union Regulators Warn

Regulators are nervous that customers are shopping for crypto belongings with out being absolutely conscious of the dangers.

London: Consumers danger shedding all their cash invested in crypto belongings and will fall prey to scams, the European Union’s securities, banking and insurance coverage watchdogs mentioned in a joint assertion on Thursday.

“Consumers face the very real possibility of losing all their invested money if they buy these assets,” the three EU authorities mentioned in a press release.

It marks a ratcheting up of direct warnings to shoppers about crypto belongings by EU authorities, spelling out that customers haven’t any protections or recourse to compensation beneath present EU monetary providers legislation.

Regulators are more and more nervous that extra shoppers are shopping for 17,000 completely different crypto belongings, together with bitcoin and ether, which account for 60% of the market, with out being absolutely conscious of the dangers, the regulators mentioned.

“Consumers should be alert to the risks of misleading advertisements, including via social media and influencers. Consumers should be particularly wary of promised fast or high returns, especially those that look too good to be true,” the assertion mentioned.

Consumers also needs to pay attention to that vitality consumption for producing some crypto belongings is excessive and the environmental impression this has, the assertion mentioned.