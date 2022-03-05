“Be Strong”: Indian Embassy’s New Assurance To Students In Ukraine’s Sumy

Ukraine Crisis: Indian college students in Sumy mentioned that they’ve run out of meals and water.

After a flurry of desperate video appeals from Indian students stranded in northeast Ukraine’s Sumy, the Indian embassy within the war-torn nation at present mentioned it is exploring “all possible mechanisms” to evacuate them safely and securely. In a Tweet early morning, it mentioned it has mentioned evacuation and identification of exit routes with all interlocutors together with the worldwide humanitarian organisation Red Cross.

“Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross. Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong,” it mentioned.

India had on Friday sought a ceasefire by Russian and Ukrainian troops for evacuation of its residents from the battle zones of Kharkiv and Sumy.

At least 1,000 Indians – 700 in Sumy and 300 in Kharkiv – are still stranded in conflict zones in eastern Ukraine, the federal government mentioned on Friday, including that arranging buses to evacuate them was proving to be the most important problem proper now.

Groups of Indian college students on the Sumy State University had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional plea to avoid wasting their lives. They declare bombs are being dropped near their University campus, and so they can hear sounds of gunfights and air raids often.

“We have been expecting the government to help, but we have got no information. Some are saying buses are waiting at the Russian border, which is about 50 km from here. If we walk from the hostel, there are snipers in all four directions, everywhere. We fear airstrikes. Bombardment is happening every 20 minutes,” they mentioned in a video.

They mentioned that they’d run out of important provides together with meals and water. In movies posted by them, college students may very well be quickly accumulating snow in freezing temperatures to rearrange for water.

At a media briefing, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), mentioned over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since India issued preliminary advisories in mid-February earlier than the battle started and that over 10,300 residents have been introduced again in 48 flights underneath evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ to date.