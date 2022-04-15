Beach ‘subculture’: Qld police target reckless drivers in coastal parks

Reckless behaviour in protected areas of Queensland nationwide parks has prompted an Australia-first police operation focusing on hoons who take four-wheel-driving too far.

As a part of the operation, vacationers and different park guests are being inspired to add movies and pictures of harmful driving on to the Queensland Police Service.

Four-wheel-drive hoons will probably be focused on Queensland seashores this Easter lengthy weekend. Credit:Queensland Police Service

Park rangers and police can subject on-the-spot fines for disorderly conduct and unsafe driving, together with driving with out due care and a focus, failing to adjust to indicators, and never carrying seat belts. Offenders can also be directed to depart instantly.

In Queensland, a car entry allow should be obtained for Bribie Island, Ok’gari (Fraser Island), Mulgumpin (Moreton Island), Cooloola, and Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island).