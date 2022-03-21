Beagle dog weighing 89 pounds at rescue now back in great shape. Watch

Dogs which might be deserted are often not in nice situation or form and it’s disheartening to see. It might take a very long time for the canine to get better from the neglect and abuse it had suffered. Videos of canines overcoming all of that and being joyful once more are fantastic to look at. Like this story shared by the web page We Rate Dogs on Instagram that reveals a Beagle who weighed 89 kilos when it was rescued.

The canine named Wolfgang might barely stroll to the mailbox and couldn’t match by means of the doggy door when it was rescued, says the caption of the video.

“Today, 3 years later, thanks to hard work, a loving forever family, and @justfoodfordogs, he is down to 27 pounds. We are so proud of him. 14/10,” reads the caption of the put up.

The put up was shared two days in the past and it has obtained over 2.82 lakh likes thus far. The put up comprises many images and movies of the canine and reveals its outstanding journey. In one video, the canine is seen exercising by strolling within the water whereas holding a stuffed animal in its mouth.

See the put up beneath:

The put up bought quite a few feedback with individuals praising the spirit and energy of the canine.

“We’re so proud of you Wolfgang!” commented an Instagram person together with a coronary heart emoji. “Not him holding the stuffed animal in the tub,” stated one other. “Fun fact: Wolfgang contains just as much goodness as before, but in a more compact form,” posted a 3rd. “It’s amazing what some love and a good family can do,” commented one more person.

Wolfgang has its personal Instagram account by the identify of obese_beagle. It has over 83,000 followers.