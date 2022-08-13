Bear appears intoxicated after having ‘mad honey’ in Turkey, rescued. Watch

It is not any secret that bear loves ingesting honey. However, issues took a distinct flip for this brown bear cub when she acquired her paws on a specific kind referred to as ‘mad honey’. The merchandise left her intoxicated however fortunately, rescuers took care of her and now she is doing superb.

Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shared a video of the bear on their official Facebook web page and Twitter deal with. In the video, the cub is seen sitting upright in an nearly human-like place. The animal is then seen sitting in the identical place in the back of a truck. The clip additionally reveals her getting handled by veterinarians. They additionally shared that the bear is now “in good health” and getting the mandatory therapy.

“Mad honey” is called “deli bal” in Turkish, stories the Guardian. It is a particular form of honey that’s produced in small portions within the Black Sea Region of the nation. This variant is produced when bees pollinate rhododendron flowers. The flowers comprise a pure neurotoxin referred to as grayanotoxin.

Take a take a look at the video:

While replying to their very own tweet, the division additionally added that the brand new identify of the bear is Balkız. “Balkız’s health condition is good, we will leave her to her living space as soon as possible,” they added.

