Bear catches fish, takes it home and goes back in the water for more. Watch

The movies that present animals of their pure habitat, merely present in essentially the most untouched means doable, are all the time a delight to observe. These are the movies that make you marvel at nature and the way adept these animals are in with the ability to maintain themselves. This explicit video that includes a bear that likes to catch fishes, falls precisely in that class.

The video opens to point out how a bear comes out of a water physique. The creature might be seen holding a fish in its mouth and strolling away from the water, in direction of its residence. The digital camera pans to point out the way it walks away with the fish in its mouth. The bear seems fairly happy with its catch and that is the way it shops meals for later.

This video was shot on the McNeil River Sanctuary in Alaska within the Western United States on the northwest extremity of North America. The video concludes to point out how the bear safely retains its catch at residence and goes again into the water for extra. The sound of the flowing water and the greenery that surrounds the bear makes this video much more lovely to observe.

