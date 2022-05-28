Bear climbs up a tree after being chased by two pet dogs. Watch

Dogs are nice pets to maintain as they bathe their people with a whole lot of love and affection. People additionally maintain canines in order that they will guard towards burglars and wild animals to maintain their dwelling secure. In a brave act, two pet canines chased a bear after they noticed it close to their home whereas their people have been grilling.

The video was shared by a canine account named mynameisopus on May 19 and it’s got greater than 1.8 million views thus far. The individual managing the Instagram account shared within the put up that after they have been grilling final weekend, they seen their two canines Opus and Sophie go berserk. When they regarded exterior, they noticed a big bear being chased into the woods by their two canines.

“Chased a bear up a tree cos it came near my house,” says the textual content insert on the video. It exhibits the canine standing proudly and looking out up a tree the place a bear is sitting. “I might have overreacted and for that I am apologetic,” says the voiceover on the video.

“Last weekend we were grilling and suddenly the dogs went berserk… looked outside to a rather large bear being chased into the bushes by Opus and Sophie. The bear was soon scrambling up a tree, and there it stayed for the next few hours until it knew the coast was clear. It was all very exciting and Opus was extremely proud of himself for rescuing our dinner,” says the caption of the video.

“Good job!” commented an Instagram consumer. “Just doing my job to protect my people and property,” wrote one other. “I would have freaked right out as soon as I saw what they were barking at. Good dog protecting his territory though,” stated a 3rd.

The canine account that shared the video has greater than 4,600 followers.

