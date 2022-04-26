Bear walks through a North Carolina neighbourhood in this must-watch video

Animals are suited finest within the wild however there are sometimes instances when these creatures wander round residential areas. The Asheville Police Department took to Facebook to alert individuals of 1 such current name they attended to. There is an opportunity that the video shared by the police division will shock you.

The video comes with an in depth caption that reads, “APD officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear milling around downtown and then eventually climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area. The black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar, seemed to want a day in the park, where lots of people were enjoying their day downtown. Officers wanted to help get the bear safely out of the area by helping give the bear space to mosey along. At one point the bear even crossed the street by using the crosswalk.”

It continued, “Although officers appreciated the law-abiding bear, it was important to get the bear back to a wooded area for safety. This is the third incident APD officers have assisted in getting bears out of the downtown area in the past three weeks. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 22 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.5 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “I loved the video I watched where an APD Officer was walking the bear down the street… Thanks Asheville PD.” “So glad the bear got back to the wild. Really we are the ones that need to stop taking their wild for the next fast dollar,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “It was funny while watching a video of the bear. At one point It looked like if the bus had stopped and the doors had opened he just about would have gotten in.”

What are your ideas on this video posted by the Asheville Police Department on Facebook?