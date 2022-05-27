Bearded dragon’s head gets stuck in ‘SpongeBob’ toy, vets come to its rescue

Pets typically wind up in sticky conditions and want some further assist to get out of the robust spot. Just like this bearded dragon that obtained its head caught inside a SpongeBob Squarepants toy. Thankfully, some veterinarians got here to its rescue and helped the bearded dragon return dwelling secure and sound.

The New England Animal Medical Center shared a post detailing the bearded dragon’s predicament together with some photos. “This is the cutest emergency we’ve ever had! Randy, the bearded dragon, tried to visit SpongeBob Square Pants yesterday and ended up in the ER,” they wrote of their Facebook publish. “We’re not laughing at you Randy, we are laughing with you,” they wrote additional.

Pictures shared within the publish present Randy sitting in a field with its head caught inside a toy pineapple. The vets started working to free Randy from the toy. “The pineapple didn’t make it, but Randy is back home happily laying in the sun,” they added within the publish.

Later, on the request of netizens, they shared a number of extra photos of Randy as soon as it was freed. “Looking as handsome as ever! Even without the pineapple, he’s still our cutest patient ever!” they shared in the post.

Both posts have collected tons of of likes and a number of other feedback.

“I have a bearded dragon named Tonka. They have such unique personalities. They get into trouble from curiosity. Good thing he’s not a cat. Glad randy is ok,” shared a Facebook person. “Our dragon was out roaming like she always does, she ran into the dog crate and got stuck! Like she full on thought she would go through the bars to get inside the empty dog crate. Things happen. They’re fast. And people need to stop judging. Most people wouldn’t have even taken then to the vet!” wrote one other.

“He just wanted a super cool armoured pineapple hat. I mean who would blame him. I kinda want one too lol,” joked a 3rd.