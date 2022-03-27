Beaten Root still keen to captain England

Joe Root is decided to stay England captain and switch their kind round after one other Test loss led to requires him to resign.

Back in January, Root recommitted himself to the job after a 4-0 thrashing within the Ashes and declared himself the most effective man to guide the staff into a brand new period.

But that chapter has veered off track on the first flip after the vacationers have been crushed by 10 wickets within the collection decider in Grenada.

With two largely optimistic attracts below their belt in Antigua and Barbados, England got here unstuck on the pivotal second as a meagre second-innings complete of 120 all out left the hosts chasing simply 28 to safe the newly minted Richards-Botham Trophy.

The statistics are trending in a dispiriting course for Root, who has now overseen only one win in his final 17 Tests and has did not take a collection in his previous 5 makes an attempt.

After 5 years and a file 64 video games in cost, the Yorkshireman’s future could in the end lie with two individuals who have but to be appointed – the incoming director of cricket and the following Test coach – however his personal need stays undimmed.

“I am very passionate about taking this team forward. I made that quite clear ahead of this game and that is not going to waver,” he stated.

“I think I’ve spoken quite enough on the subject if I’m being honest. As always, you use the people around you that you trust and that’s been the case since I took the role on.

“I am unable to management any of that (off-field recruitment). All I can management is, when having the chance to guide this staff, throwing every thing at it. I’ll do something I can to assist England win. That’s not going to vary.

“I don’t think it’s ever in your hands, but I feel like the group are very much behind me. We’re doing a lot of really good things and we just need to turn that into results now.

“I do know this can be a results-based enterprise but it surely doesn’t really feel like we’re distant from turning outcomes.

“We have to address what happened here, but not to focus too heavily on it. We have to use the conversation about what happened in first two games to drive us forward.

“For majority of this collection we performed a lot good cricket and made huge strides ahead as a staff. We confirmed enhancements in various totally different areas however two-and-a half periods of unhealthy cricket has actually allow us to down.”