Beats and Kim Kardashian just teamed up for new Beats Fit Pro colors — here’s your first look | CNN Underscored

By now, it’s no secret that Beats made a superb pair of wi-fi earbuds within the Beats Fit Pro. With nice sound high quality, dependable battery life, glorious lively noise cancellation, and good options paying homage to the high-end Apple AirPods, there’s little or no to dislike about these headphones — we even named them our favorite wireless earbuds available on the market.

Now, 10 months after their preliminary launch, the Beats Fit Pro have made headlines as soon as once more due to a collaboration with a well-recognized face: Kim Kardashian.

Beats

Beats has introduced three new colors for the Fit Pro earbuds developed in collaboration with actuality TV star, influencer, and enterprise mogul Kim Kardashian. The colours — named Moon, Dune, and Earth — are designed to be a press release accent and praise no matter your outfit of the day is. They’re much more muted than the opposite colours the Fit Pros are available, in order to be extra versatile and impartial.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” mentioned Kim Kardashian in a press launch. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” mentioned Eddy Cue, senior vp of Services at Apple. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

Beats

The new Beats x Kim model of the Beats Fit Pro will likely be obtainable on Apple’s website for $199 beginning on August 16. You’ll additionally have the ability to choose up the brand new buds at in-person Apple Stores in addition to approved third-party retailers comparable to Amazon beginning on August 17, although Beats says they’ll be in restricted portions.

Beats

Beyond the brand new colours, Beats isn’t altering something in regards to the Fit Pro. That means you’ll get the identical tremendous comfy design with a rubber-coated wingtip form, excellent for understanding or on a regular basis use. There’s additionally IPX4 certification to safeguard you in opposition to sweat and rain showers.

Active noise cancelling can be onboard, in addition to Transparency mode for listening to your environment each time you’ll want to. The earbuds supply a customized acoustic platform that delivers well-balanced sound high quality, and there’s Spatial Audio assist for Apple gadgets powered by the H1 chip.

That chipset additionally delivers different good options like fast pair and voice controls, whereas the Beats app on Android brings some customization to those that don’t have Apple gadgets. The battery lasts as much as six hours on a full cost, with an extra 18 hours of energy due to the case. You can recharge utilizing the included USB-C cable, though there’s no wi-fi charging. The Fit Pro are among the finest earbuds you should purchase, and if you happen to’ve been holding out for a extra natural-looking coloration possibility to your daily workout or commute, this new collaboration is a good excuse to lastly choose them up.