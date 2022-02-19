Beaufort West municipality slams MEC Anton Bredell over ‘his lack of appetite to assist’ | News24

There have been quite a few complaints relating to governance and repair supply failures on the Beaufort West municipality.

MEC Anton Bredell says an investigation into the municipality will probably be launched.

The municipality blames Bredell for not displaying an curiosity in helping it with its restoration plan.

The Beaufort West municipality has lashed out at Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, saying he has failed to help it with service supply.

The municipality made these claims on Friday after Bredell stated he would launch an investigation into Beaufort West after a number of complaints relating to governance and repair supply failures.

According to Bredell, over the previous three months, he has obtained quite a few complaints in regards to the dire scenario within the municipality.

He stated:

I’ve heard these residents, municipal workers, non-governmental organisations, commerce unions, civil society teams, the enterprise sector, and farmers.

“The call from these complainants, in unison, is clear: they are asking the Western Cape Provincial Government to intervene in the Beaufort West Municipality as a matter of urgency to address the service delivery -, governance -, administrative challenges and financial crises that the municipality presently faces and is unable to resolve effectively.”

Bredell raised issues in regards to the municipality’s monetary affairs.

“I note with great concern the inability of the municipality to pay its service providers, and the instability within the administration,” he stated.

The municipality has accused Bredell of displaying disinterest in helping it with present points.

“What the MEC failed to mention in the statement is his lack of appetite to assist the municipality, as the DA does not govern it,” Beaufort West Mayor Gideon Pietersen stated.

He added:

We have referred to as upon the MEC quite a few occasions to disengage from these public spats, and we are going to warning the MEC once more. We have all the time stood prepared to completely cooperate together with his workplace, however this pattern simply continues; we should possibly revisit the method began by the earlier council in persevering with with the dispute.

Pietersen requested Bredell to “take off political blindfolds” and “do what is expected of him as a leader of local government in the province”.

He stated Bredell was conscious of the restoration plan the municipality had adopted to show issues round.

“There have been deliberate sabotage acts within the municipality in the past few months. The administration is working around the clock to restore order and discipline in the municipality,” stated Pietersen.

