Beautiful story behind $1.4M lottery winner

It took Surf Life Saving 5 days to search out the fortunate winner of their $1.4 million lottery draw – right here’s why the prize couldn’t have gone to a extra deserving individual.

A city that has “been through hell” after devastating floods tore by the area and left lots of homeless has loved its first excellent news in days.

Surf Life Saving Lotteries revealed the fortunate winner of its newest draw for a $1.4million mansion was from NSW’s flood-ravaged Mullumbimby.

Mullumbimby within the Northern Rivers is slowly recovering after heavy rain brought on mass flooding and landslides within the area – leaving lots of homeless, with out energy and struggling to get entry to provides.

The not-for-profit organisation stated it had taken days to get in touch with the brand new house proprietor to inform them the “good news”.

“We are still trying to reach our winner for this $1.4M prize package,” it stated in a Facebook put up final Tuesday.

“One fortunate supporter is about to obtain the information that this entertainer‘s delight on stunning Bribie Island is now theirs.

“We will continue to attempt contact with our lucky winner to pass on the good news. In light of recent events, we hope this win provides some much-needed support to our NSW supporter.”

The original Facebook post was updated today, with a message saying the lucky winner had been found and given the good news.

Well-wishers were quick to congratulate the winner who is hoping to remain anonymous.

The winner‘s new property features four bedrooms, an in-ground pool and spa. As well as, $159,700 worth of electrical appliances and interiors.

All money raised from the lotteries goes directly to training and equipping surf lifesavers.

The federal government has come under fire for a ‘third world’ response to the current flooding disaster.

More than every week after the floods first hit some households stay reduce off with out meals and are begging the federal government for extra assist with the flood clear up.

“We’re not a Third World nation. How can we nonetheless have complete communities reduce off and stranded?’’ 2GB radio host Ben Fordahm stated.