Beauty queen dies from horror injuries

Beauty Queen Zoe Sozo Bethel has died after struggling horrific accidents, eight days after she was concerned in a mysterious accident

Current Miss Alabama for America Zoe Sozo Bethel has died after struggling horrific accidents in an accident.

The magnificence queen died from her accidents at 5.30am on Friday morning, eight days after she was concerned within the tragic accident, The US Sun reviews.

Stream 25+ information channels in 1 place with Flash. New to Flash? Try 14 days free >

Her household confirmed on Monday that Zoe had died in Miami, Florida, saying that she “passed from this life into the next.”

In the touching social media tribute, Zoe’s household mentioned that the younger girl “touched the hearts of many people.”

The household additionally shared an array of images of the sweetness queen, together with movies of her holding a “Jesus is King” flag and pictures of her in her sash.

The tragic information of Zoe’s passing got here simply days after her household confirmed that she had been concerned in an accident.

“Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma,” the household wrote on her Instagram.

They didn’t specify what kind of accident Zoe was concerned in.

At the time, in addition they shared a fundraising web page for Zoe’s medical payments, which has obtained over $41,000 ($A56,900) in donations.

The donations had been additionally going towards sources for Zoe’s daughter, the household mentioned.

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left.”

The household begged Zoe’s 25,000 followers for prayers, nevertheless sadly later confirmed that she did succumb to her accidents.

Weeks earlier than her premature loss of life, the sweetness queen had shared messages of hope on her Instagram account.

She captioned one shot of herself carrying a crimson prime with a quote she mentioned was by Joan of Arc.

“One life is all we have and we live it as we believe in living it. But to sacrifice what you are and to live without belief, that is a fate more terrible than dying,” Zoe wrote on January 18.

Many of her 25,000 Instagram followers have left messages honouring Zoe.

“Her beauty, her grace, her heart … a stunning woman that would stop everyone in their tracks. May she rest peacefully,” mentioned former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” added conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Zoe was additionally a conservative commentator and labored in collaboration with Project Veritas and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

She was the present Miss Alabama for America, not Miss Alabama as they’re two totally different organisations.

This article initially appeared in The US Sun and was reproduced with permission.