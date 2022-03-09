Beaver reveals Sea Eagles ready to soar in 2022

The Sea Eagles have a number of the finest weapons in KFC SuperCoach, however its a few of their younger weapons who’ve caught the eye of Steve Menzies.

With the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Reuben Garrick and Daly Cherry-Evans, the Sea Eagles boast a number of the greatest offensive weapons in KFC SuperCoaches. But additionally they have some common cheapies and promising younger weapons,

Below, Manly legend and KFC SuperCoach contributor Steve Menzies reveals three younger Sea Eagles able to soar in 2022.

Tolutau Koula CTW/FLB $175,400

Tolu Koula is an thrilling younger participant who got here although the junior system at Manly. With pace to match anybody within the NRL he’s positively one to look at. He begins the season off the bench within the absence of the injured Dylan Walker however is able to play first grade and will gentle up the league if he will get a crack.

Ethan Bullemor 2RF/FRF $280,000

A brand new recruit from Brisbane, Bullemor appears set to star within the absence of Josh Schuster within the again row after impressing throughout the trials. He’s already had a style of first grade on the Broncos, however appears able to take his recreation to a different stage at Manly.

Kaeo Weekes 5/8 $175,400

Another thrilling Manly junior who’s loving his first 12 months coaching with the primary grade squad. We bought a style of him in our trial video games and I liked what I noticed, and may very well be one of many subsequent males up ought to Daly Cherry-Evans of Kieran Foran go down injured throughout the season.

Christian Tuipulotu CTW $188,700

While most eyes have been on Tolu Koula within the pre-season, Christian is one other spectacular younger outdoors again to regulate at Manly. He scored a strive on debut for the Roosters in 2020, performed one recreation for Manly in 2021 and impressed throughout trial video games this 12 months.

