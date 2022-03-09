Bec Judd’s activewear store ‘permanently closed’

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd has pulled her activewear label from a serious retailer, with its solely bodily retailer now “permanently closed”.

Rebecca Judd’s activewear label Jaggad has “permanently closed” the doorways of its solely bodily retailer in Melbourne — and has reportedly reduce ties with retail giants Myer and The Iconic.

The AFL WAG co-founded the athleisure put on model again in 2013 which has since turn out to be a go-to for the well being and style conscious in throughout Australia.

However, a Google seek for the flagship retailer in Brighton exhibits it has “permanently closed” with stories the label is now “shifting its entire business model online”.

Jaggad will even be disappearing from retailers as nicely, not displaying on-line on The Iconic or Myer anymore, who’re recognized stockists.

The Iconic “declined to comment at this point in time”, with information.com.au ready to listen to again from Myer.

In addition to the 2 main retailers, Jaggad has additionally reduce ties with Stylerunner, Glue and Revolve.

According to the Herald Sun, the modifications introduced on by the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of Jaggad’s solely retail retailer “for the foreseeable future” and employees redeployments throughout a workforce of 30.

The transfer means clients will now have to purchase from Jaggad straight.

The label additionally scrapped its complete menswear vary attributable to low gross sales lower than a 12 months in the past, the newspaper reported.

It beforehand provided sportswear for males, together with shorts, jumpers, T-shirts and light-weight jackets.

Recent flash gross sales have additionally seen inventory marketed at low cost charges of as much as 50-70 per cent off together with objects from newer collections.

At this stage it’s unclear if the boys’s clothes will probably be making a comeback.

The model, which has been endorsed by celebrities together with mannequin Jennifer Hawkins and Olympic runner Morgan Mitchell, continues to be in style and thriving based on firm insiders, the Herald Sun stories.

Bec Judd additionally commonly fashions numerous clothes, sharing snaps to her Instagram.

The mother-of-four, who’s married to AFL nice Chris Judd, wrote on her most up-to-date publish: “Get it. Get it. Get it,” as she confirmed off a brand new arrival puffy jacket.

Bec based the model with Chris and pals Michelle Greene and her AFL husband, former Hawthorn star Steven Green, again in 2013.

News.com.au has contacted Jaggad for remark