“Because Tantrik Said He’ll Lose…”: Amit Shah Jabs KCR In Telangana

Amit Shah was addressing a public assembly on the concluding day of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ Phase-2.

Maheshwaram, Telangana:

As subsequent 12 months’s ballot battle for Telangana heats up, Congress, BJP, and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have already began coaching weapons on one another. In the most recent assault on Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah taunted him saying he does not go to the state secretariat as a result of some Tantrik (occultist) has informed him he would lose the upcoming elections if he goes. “You don’t need a Tantrik to say that, Telangana’s youth will throw you out,” he stated whereas addressing a public assembly on the concluding day of the month-long ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long go to to the state on Saturday.

While calling the KCR-led authorities “corrupt and useless”, he appealed to the viewers to present a missed name on a telephone quantity launched by the celebration to precise assist for state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Home Minister pointed to guarantees made throughout the creation of the state of Telangana and requested the viewers if these have been fulfilled. “I want to remind the people of Telangana, that KCR had promised Neelu (water), Nidhulu (funds) and Niyamakalu (jobs). Has any of it been fulfilled? We will fulfil those promises. We will give water, funds and jobs,” he stated.

Mr Shah additionally attacked the Chief Minister over farmers’ points, guarantees to Dalits, OBCs and essential infrastructure growth.

“You promised to waive farmer loans…you promised 2bhk flats…you didn’t give..You promised a Rs 50,000 crore for Dalits…You promised 3-acre land to every Dalit…you didn’t even give 30 cents,” he stated.

The senior BJP chief, whose celebration gained two meeting by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election within the final two years, expressed confidence within the BJP coming to energy within the state within the hustings subsequent 12 months and urged the voters to elect the saffron celebration to usher in a safe and affluent Telangana.

Continuing his assault on the ruling authorities, he identified that KCR did not allocate even Rs 100 crore for the welfare of backward courses.

“You had to build four super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad but instead, you spoilt Osmania and Gandhi medical colleges,” Mr Shah stated.

The Home Minister echoed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that the state authorities labored for the advantage of only one man and his household.

He stated KCR gave powers to his youngsters and never the elected representatives.

Referring to the TRS ballot image of a automobile, Mr Shah charged that its steering is within the palms of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“I have been in public life for the last 13 years and have never seen a worse government,” he stated.

The Home Minister went on to assault the KCR authorities on a bunch of points like paddy procurement, training, and housing. He additionally accused the state authorities of fooling the individuals by renaming tasks funded by the Centre and placing his and his son’s image on them.

On the alleged high-handedness towards BJP activists, he claimed makes an attempt have been on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an obvious reference to the deaths of celebration employees within the jap state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.