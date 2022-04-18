Becoming Melissa Caddick: Fake degrees, forged cheques and a touch of ‘Tipp-ex’

Financial planner Hilton Woolf knew one thing was unsuitable. “I realised that something’s wrong, but I couldn’t pinpoint it,” Woolf stated. It wasn’t till he requested his shopper’s authentic documentation from a serious monetary establishment, MLC, that Woolf found her con. Caddick had used Tipp-ex, or correction fluid, to physician the shape to offer herself double the quantity she was entitled to. The shopper had agreed to pay her a $3432 upfront “fee for service” as an alternative of a fee. On the shape, the place she was requested: “Would you like to allocate a portion of your initial (upfront) remuneration as additional units to your client?” Caddick ticked “yes” and circled 100 per cent. This meant she was giving up any entitlement to take a fee. However, when Woolf checked out what she had submitted to MLC, to his astonishment, he noticed that she had “Tipp-exed” this out to offer herself a hefty fee, which MLC paid her. Woolf stated that MLC was not conscious that she had already been absolutely paid for her providers.

This meant that the shopper had not invested $104,000, as Caddick had stolen a bit of his funding. “Rip off. That’s the word to use,” Woolf advised the podcast. However, when he confronted Caddick she stated, “Oh, golly me, my secretary messed up here.” Her boss additionally believed it was a real mistake. But Woolf is definite that this was no one-off error. “I know, as the sun’s gonna rise in the east tomorrow, this could not have been the only application form that this was done to,” he stated.

The podcast additionally seems at Caddick’s childhood in Sydney’s southern suburbs and her training. According to her mates, she wasn’t significantly excellent at something throughout her college years and significantly not at maths. Loading One of her oldest mates Kate Horn advised the podcast that Caddick undertook probably the most primary maths course at college and “she struggled a little bit with that.” Her supposed monetary wizardry later in life was one thing her buddy thought had “developed with maturity.” As effectively as forging cheques and altering paperwork, the podcast additionally reveals Caddick’s astonishing lies on her CV.

She claimed that by her early 20s she was managing each day money flows for the complete NRMA Group, which “totalled 17 entities with a combined annual turnover in excess of $250 billion”. Caddick, who didn’t get the required marks to get into college, later lied about her tertiary training each on her CV and in later paperwork. The University of Technology Sydney stated that it had “no record of completion of a Graduate Diploma in Finance or Masters of Business in Finance – or indeed any qualification – under the name of Melissa Caddick or Melissa Grimley.” Including false {qualifications} on a authorized doc, which Caddick did, is a prison offence which has seen individuals jailed up to now.