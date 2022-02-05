Bed-Stuy Native Transitions From Life On Wall Street To Creator Of New Brand Of Champagne, Made In France

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Champagne lovers have a brand new bubbly to strive, and it began in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

CBS’2’s Cindy Hsu has extra on the dynamic girl behind the model.

Marvina Robinson was born and raised in Bed-Stuy, and fell in love with champagne when she and her faculty associates would come again house and have fun with some bubbly.

“We would get a bottle of Moet or White Star — that was the champagne back then. That’s what we knew. We’d pool our money together, go to the liquor store and we would just share a bottle,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson spent 20 years on Wall Street, however dreamed of beginning a champagne bar. So earlier than she left finance, she researched vineyards, touring backwards and forwards to France a number of occasions a month on the weekends.

“I would leave Friday evenings and I just would do this all in one day. Then I would come back Monday morning and I would go to work,” Robinson mentioned.

When COVID-19 hit, she needed to pivot and determined to go forward and create her personal champagne, which known as B. Stuyvesant. It’s made in France, shipped to Brooklyn, and bought on-line and in shops and eating places.

So, in fact, Hsu needed to strive it.

“This is delicious. I’m going to drink it all,” she mentioned with fun.

“It’s a big deal for me and I’m really excited to be included now in the champagne industry, as a Black woman, Black and as a woman and as a new entrepreneur,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson has six completely different wines and all sizes.

“Fifteen liters, 20 bottles of champagne and can pour 125 glasses,” Robinson mentioned, including when requested who it’s catered in the direction of, “I’d say these are like for people who want to make more of a statement. These are good for weddings. These are good for the fun beach houses.”

She designed her personal champagne flutes and even created champagne-infused popcorn.

Robinson says champagne isn’t only for particular events. It’s good to sip anytime.

Travel and Leisure named B. Stuyvesant as one of many prime new champagnes to strive. Prices vary from $30 to $130.