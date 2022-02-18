Beekeeper scoops up bees with bare hands while relocating them. Watch

Erika Thompson, a beekeeper from Texas, typically takes to Instagram to share posts that present her saving colonies of bees. Besides amusing folks, the posts additionally educate them in regards to the significance of bees. Just like this publish she shared that reveals her utilizing naked fingers to avoid wasting bees from a compost bin. The video is now getting a complete lot of affection on the Internet.

“Compost Bin Full of Bees. Bees were living in this compost bin and I was called to remove them!” she wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out the bee colony contained in the compost bin. It then reveals Thomson stepping into the method of eradicating the bugs and whereas doing so, she additionally takes a chunk out of a bit of comb crammed with honey. That, nonetheless, shouldn’t be all that the video reveals. It additionally paperwork the beekeeper scooping up the bees along with her naked fingers to take away them.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 5 days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many shared how they recognize Thompson’s common posts.

“I love these! You do such a great job,” wrote an Instagram person. “Love watching these videos. You’re amazing,” posted one other. “The scooping always gets me,” commented a 3rd.

