Beer shortages and pig pile-ups: Fertilizer crisis rattles European food chain

LONDON — Europe’s hovering vitality payments are triggering a wave of shutdowns at main fertilizer crops throughout the Continent, inflicting disruption for farmers, meals producers and — to the horror of bar house owners all over the place — brewers of beer.

On Thursday, the world’s largest fertilizer firm Yara, based in Norway, announced a 50 % minimize to its ammonia-based urea and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing in Europe, citing “document excessive costs.”

The resolution got here lower than 24 hours after Britain’s largest fertilizer plant CF Fertilisers UK said it could “temporarily halt” manufacturing at its Billingham plant. Two different main fertilizer producers in Poland introduced they’d pause operations earlier within the week.

Fertilizer isn’t solely very important for enhancing crop soil fertility, however its manufacturing creates a byproduct, CO2 fuel, which is used so as to add fizz to beer and gentle drinks, provide hospitals for surgical procedures and permit animals to be slaughtered humanely.

Farmers, meals producers and even pub landlords are due to this fact deeply frightened concerning the wider implications of a looming fertilizer crunch.

Carlsberg Polska, the third largest brewing firm in Poland and subsidiary of the Danish multinational, advised POLITICO it plans to cease beer manufacturing nearly instantly — and that different brewers are certain to comply with swimsuit.

“Few people realize that carbon dioxide is a byproduct of fertilizer making. And it cannot be stored for a very long time, so we only have a few days’ worth of reserves left,” stated Carlsberg Polska spokesperson Beata Ptaszyńska-Jedynak.

“We will be shutting down beer production any moment now … but we aren’t the only ones. Unless they have facilities to produce their own CO2, most beer companies will have to do the same.”

The energy-intensive fertilizer sector is among the many first heavy industries throughout Europe to slash manufacturing amid the energy crisis exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russian oil and pure fuel — a essential ingredient for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The vitality disaster is exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine l Simon Maina/AFP through Getty Images

Jacob Hansen, head of the main foyer group Fertilizers Europe, stated that hovering fuel costs, which business observers worry will stay excessive till at the very least the top of the yr, are making it “impossible” to take care of manufacturing.

“It’s an impossible situation to be in. For me it’s obvious that the European gas market is bust — it’s not functioning,” Hansen stated. “We are relatively the biggest gas user — so if we see the pain, the pain will come for other people as well.”

Ripple impact

The closures have sparked fears throughout a number of food and drinks sectors. Minette Batters, president of the U.Okay. National Farmers’ Union, stated the closure of Britain’s largest fertilizer plant was “extremely worrying.” The fertilizer market “is crucial to maintaining and enhancing our domestic food production,” she added, urging the federal government to evaluation the supply of CO2 merchandise.

Britain’s brewing and pub business stated the timing of the shutdown “couldn’t be worse” and “could lead to shortages of beer across the country.”

“Our pubs and brewers are already dealing with severe headwinds and pressures on their supply chains,” stated Emma McClarkin, chief government of the British Beer and Pub Association. “This decision raises serious concerns for the sustainable supply of CO2.”

Brewers and pubs alike are already going through “extreme” prices for vitality, she warned, which threaten to shut companies and injury livelihoods throughout the U.Okay..

“Waiting even a few weeks for the government to act could be too long,” McClarkin added. “We need a sustainable plan for the supply of CO2 to our industry and urgent help with rising energy bills for businesses before they’re forced to close their doors.”

Ptaszyńska-Jedynak from Carlsberg Polska stated there are additionally wider implications past beer and gentle drinks, as a result of CO2 is used for making merchandise like dry ice, which is crucial for preserving meals throughout transport and storage.

“The situation is critical for every aspect of the food sector where CO2 is used,” Ptaszyńska-Jedynak stated.

Poland’s Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said Thursday he’s engaged on a plan that may assist fertilizer producers buy fuel at a average value. “We are working on this. For now, I don’t want to talk about the details, we already have some ideas there and we are agreeing on some solutions,” Kowalczyk stated.

To ease among the strain, the European Commission has proposed quickly suspending tariffs on key merchandise for making nitrogen fertilizers, which nationwide governments within the Council of the EU will talk about after they resume conferences in September, based on an EU official.

In the U.Okay., CF Fertilisers’ mother or father firm CF Industries has already acquired one short-term bailout deal from the federal government, with a fee final September protecting its working prices for 3 weeks as vitality costs surged on post-coronavirus lockdown demand.

This time, nevertheless, ministers seem reluctant to step in.

“While the government continues to examine options for the market to improve resilience over the longer term, it is essential industry acts … to do everything it can to meet demand,” stated a U.Okay. authorities spokesperson.

“Since last autumn, the CO2 market’s resilience has improved, with additional imports, further production from existing domestic sources and better stockpiles,” the federal government spokesperson added.

CF Industries already closed its sister plant in Cheshire again in June | Paul Ellis/AFP through Getty Images

Some U.Okay. companies have diversified their provides of CO2 by imports for the reason that preliminary disaster final fall. As costs rose, different industries have stepped in to seize the economic byproduct and refine their very own food-grade variations on the market. Last yr the Billingham plant supplied 60 % of U.Okay. provides. It now provides solely 30 %.

“Whilst we are in a much better position now than we were a year ago,” stated Nick Allen, chief government of the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), “the British meat business could have severe considerations” if CF Industries stops manufacturing.

“We can’t see how government can sit on the sidelines and insist that it’s for companies to work it out amongst themselves,” Allen stated. “They are going to need to step in.”

CF Industries already closed its sister plant in Cheshire again in June, leaving U.Okay. CO2 provides “vulnerable to anything going wrong with their remaining Billingham plant,” Allen stated. British business, he added, has been “heavily reliant on overseas suppliers to make up the shortfall.”

Since the top of July, ammonia producers in Italy and Germany have additionally minimize manufacturing and despatched European food and drinks corporations “scrambling” to safe tightening CO2 provides, Allen added.

Without enough fuel provides, he stated, farmers will doubtlessly face an animal welfare subject, with mounting numbers of pigs and poultry unable to be despatched for processing.

“Europe has always been a relatively high-cost producer” said Hansen from Fertilizers Europe. “We export a lot of specialty products to the rest of the world … We are getting to a point where we can’t export anymore.”