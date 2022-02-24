Bega Cheese profit jumps despite Omicron headwinds

Dairy and meals big Bega Cheese posted a serious raise in income for the primary half of the monetary yr, however vital disruptions from the Omicron variant weighed on the enterprise.

The ASX-listed meals producer introduced a 29 per cent enhance in web income to $28 million within the six months to 26 December 2021, pushed by a double-digit enhance in demand for its different milk model Vitasoy.

Bega Cheese has posted a powerful revenue raise in its half-year outcomes.

Statutory earnings earlier than tax, curiosity, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) additionally climbed by 47.7 per cent to $97.2 million throughout this era. Revenue greater than doubled, climbing 113 per cent to $1.51 billion.

However, the corporate mentioned COVID-related disruptions had value the enterprise’ backside line greater than $20 million.