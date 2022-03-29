‘Begging for help’: Mum’s tears for dead son

The mom of a younger Aboriginal man who died in a West Australian jail had raised grave fears about his wellbeing two weeks earlier – however assist got here too late.

Ricky Lee Jones-Cound, 22, died on the maximum-security Hakea Prison after he was discovered unresponsive in his cell on Friday. His loss of life will not be being handled as suspicious.

Grieving mom Laura Cound revealed she had contacted the Aboriginal Visitors Scheme, which is run by the Department of Justice and supplies counselling for inmates, on March 12.

NCA NewsWire has additionally seen correspondence between Ms Cound and advocate Megan Krakouer, who referred her to the scheme.

In that correspondence, Ms Cound stated she believed her son was being “mistreated”.

“I need some(one) to talk to him, please. I have concerns for his welfare,” she wrote.

Camera Icon Ricky Lee Jones-Cound died at Hakea Prison final week. His household is now demanding solutions. Supplied Credit: Supplied

Ms Cound, who has given NCA NewsWire permission for her son’s identify and picture for use, instructed reporters on Tuesday that her son may have been saved.

“No one listened to me. No one heard me cry out for help … I’ve been begging for help,” she wept.

Ms Cound stated her coronary heart had been ripped out.

Mr Jones-Cound had been sentenced in December final yr to 3½ years in jail ﻿for aggravated housebreaking.

He was transferred from Acacia Prison following riots final month and was positioned in solitary confinement.

Ms Krakouer stated he ought to have been positioned within the disaster care unit.

Advocate Gerry Georgatos stated folks like Mr Jones-Cound wanted “substantive nurture” moderately than being “corralled in dungeons and despair”.

“After three tragic suicides at Acacia over a relative brief period, in October 2020 I secured nine months of restorative work in Acacia – with a focus on reducing self-harms,” he stated.

“I led a small team … we engaged with 1200 of the 1500 prisoner population, substantively with 400, and post-release supported 70 souls.

“We supported some to education, several to university and many to employment.”

Camera Icon The devastated mom of Ricky Lee Jones-Cound says no person listened to her. Supplied Credit: Supplied

Their work wrapped up in June final yr however each he and Ms Krakouer imagine it ought to be reinstated.

“The bottom line and profit got in the way of the restorative, the rehabilitative, got in the way of hope and in the way of saving lives,” Mr Georgatos stated.

“This abomination has directly led, in my view, to the loss of this youth’s life, to much of the tumult evident at Acacia and other prisons since the most successful project in reducing self-harms was done away with because of penny-pinching.”

Premier Mark McGowan on Monday described Mr Jones-Cound’s loss of life as “very sad” however stated the federal government had help measures in prisons, together with counselling.

“You’re dealing with people who are incarcerated, who sometimes have mental health issues, sometimes quite rebellious in their nature,” Mr McGowan stated.

“We manage them as best we can to prevent them (deaths) from occurring, but occasionally they do.”

Ms Krakouer claimed the federal government was “responsible for the ongoing chaos” within the jail system.

“The Premier has failed – failed our people time and time again, and that’s a reality,” she stated.

