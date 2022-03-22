‘Behaviour of a serial rapist’: State argues against bail for Bolt driver accused of 4 rapes | News24

A suspended Bolt driver, accused of rape, has utilized for bail within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The court docket heard that he allegedly raped 4 girls within the area of two months.

Bail judgment is predicted on Thursday.

A suspended Bolt driver, accused of raping 4 girls, allegedly dedicated the crimes inside a brief area of two months, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old accused, who can’t be named till he has pleaded, appeared within the decrease court docket for his formal bail utility. The State vehemently opposed bail, arguing, amongst different issues, that the accused displayed the “behaviour of a serial rapist”.

“These counts happened in a short period. The accused has the behaviour of a serial rapist. Three of the four victims requested a ride on Bolt and were [allegedly] raped, and another victim, he found her at a Capitec ATM.

“We can safely say that he’s a serial rapist. These are 4 completely different folks. We can say that there’s a excessive likelihood he may rape one other sufferer,” prosecutor Given Mbedzi argued.

Mbedzi told the court that the accused had joined the e-hailing platform as a driver on 9 January 2022.

The first alleged incident of rape occurred on 17 January after the victim requested a ride on the app, and the second on 29 January after another woman also used the app.

The third alleged rape took place on 2 February. The woman did not request a ride. The accused found her at a Capitec ATM and allegedly lured her under the guise that he needed assistance.

The fourth alleged rape occurred on 24 February after a woman also requested a ride.

The suspended Bolt driver was arrested at Kya Sands informal settlement on Saturday 26 February.

Defence lawyer Matamela Andrew Khorommbi read out the accused’s affidavit to the court while the 25-year-old sat in the dock visibly bewildered.

The affidavit revealed that the accused plans to plead not guilty to the charges, and will deny ever sexually assaulting any of the victims.

He claims that three of the victims may have pointed him out in the identity parade as a result of “mistaken id,”

He further reduced his interaction with the victim of the alleged rape on 24 February to a quarrel over payment for the ride, adding that she had wanted “to pay him again”.

The accused pleaded with the court that exceptional circumstances existed which justified his release on bail.

“I’m suspended from Bolt as a driver, and I’m being denied my proper to make a dwelling. My son, 6, can also be being denied a proper to parental care as I’m not in a position to present for him financially as I used to.

“My continued incarceration can only prejudice me and has no benefit to the State,” he stated.

The man faces 4 counts of rape, 4 counts of kidnapping, and two of theft.

A bail order is predicted on Thursday.

