Behind the scenes with Enough hosts Sophie Aubrey, Jewel Topsfield

Sophie: Like Jewel, I've private causes for my curiosity in psychological well being. I additionally cowl private well being in my work as The Age and the Herald's deputy life-style editor. As a group, we've come a great distance in how we view the thoughts as one thing that must be cared for, similar to our our bodies, and that message is so necessary for younger folks to soak up. What can we count on from the remainder of the sequence? What are a number of the different points you cowl throughout the six episodes? Sophie: Mainly, you may count on to listen to quite a lot of unbelievable younger Australians. They discuss a number of the darkest moments, however additionally they share quite a lot of necessary messages of hope and looking for assist. Each episode will concentrate on a distinct matter, together with suicidal ideation, anxiousness and consuming problems. Just to say just a few, you'll meet 18-year-old Alex, who's transgender, and handled despair and self-harm. There's additionally Daniel, who was on 24/7 suicide look ahead to a number of months when he was 16 due to panic assaults, anxiousness and despair. He's unrecognisable now: his stutter now not bothers him and he's a foster mum or dad at 22. And you'll hear from Portia, a younger Indigenous lady who explains how intergenerational trauma and racial discrimination have contributed to her affected by anxiousness. Jewel: While we've six core episodes, we're additionally planning just a few surprises. We received't give an excessive amount of away simply but, however we're encouraging listeners to electronic mail or name with questions on psychological well being.

These are troublesome topics that may strike a private notice for some. How did you encourage younger folks to talk brazenly about their experiences? Sophie: We had pre-interview catch-ups on Zoom in the course of final yr with each younger particular person you’ll hear within the podcast. That gave them an opportunity to ask us questions and for us to arrange them for the form of matters we wish to discuss. It meant that after we finally sat down collectively, there have been no surprises. We additionally gave every interview a lot of time. It was actually necessary that the younger folks felt snug, and we’d typically be sitting collectively, gently transferring by their story for greater than an hour. That won’t sound lengthy, however quite a lot of the time interviews on this job are very quick – 10 to fifteen minutes isn’t uncommon. The interviewees additionally knew there was no strain to talk about their deeply non-public moments – we’d make that clear – though as a rule they merely needed to. Young individuals are much more open about psychological sickness, partly as a result of they understand it’s nothing to be ashamed about, but additionally as a result of they know full effectively that it’s solely by speaking about it that we will get rid of any lingering stigma. Jewel: That was one of many issues that struck me too. I used to be blown away by how candid and cozy the younger folks we interviewed had been speaking about their psychological well being and the way normalising this felt. They sought assist from psychologists, counsellors and GPs as readily as they’d for another medical concern, which was so encouraging. It was very totally different from after I grew up within the Nineteen Eighties and Nineteen Nineties. I used to be conscious of consuming problems and there could be hushed mentions of nervous breakdowns, but it surely actually wasn’t one thing we talked about brazenly. I bear in mind being stunned when a good friend informed me she had despair about 25 years in the past. Sophie: This is so true. I bear in mind the phrase “I’m depressed” being thrown round after I was in highschool within the 2000s, however that was the extent of it. There was no understanding of what that really meant, I believe even by those that mentioned it. That’s actually not the case any extra. How have a number of the tales you function within the podcast touched you?

Sophie: I can consider heaps of moments. This may sound tacky, however with each younger particular person I interviewed, I walked away feeling each touched and like I’d genuinely learnt one thing precious. Anita jogged my memory of the preciousness of life and my family members when she expressed how grateful she was to be alive after surviving two suicide makes an attempt; Melani opened my eyes to the complexity of binge-eating dysfunction, which only a few folks actually perceive regardless of it being by far the most typical consuming dysfunction. I’ve learnt that having “coping mechanisms” is completely not a marker of weak point – it’s one in every of power. And I’ve a private aim this yr to provide you with a few of my very own. Cuddling my canine will certainly be on the checklist – the variety of instances younger folks gave a shout-out to their pets was actually candy. The first episode of the six-episode sequence appears at despair. Credit:The Age/the Herald Jewel: One of the interviews that actually resonated with me was Ava, a yr 12 pupil who has despair. She talks about being annoyed with the guidelines typically given to sort out despair, corresponding to getting train and consuming healthily. Ava makes the salient level that though rationally everyone knows this may make us really feel higher, it’s nearly unimaginable when you may’t get away from bed. I’ve had precisely the identical ideas after I’ve been depressed. When we requested our interviewees what had helped them, they tended to speak about spending time with pets or listening to music. I can also’t go previous the ultimate line of the LGBTQI+ episode. Todd Fernando, the youngest, first brazenly homosexual Indigenous commissioner in Australia, offers this beautiful recommendation to younger queer people who find themselves battling their psychological well being. In his pretty gentle voice, he says: “I know it’s a cliche, but life really does get better. For those who are still yet to come out of the closet or yet to fully understand who their identities are, we are here waiting whenever the time is right for you to do so in a safe way. The queer community is willing to embrace you with open arms and love.” It has me in tears each time I pay attention. Who do you hope listens to the podcast, and what do you hope it achieves? Sophie: Above all, we hope younger folks pay attention and realise that in the event that they’re coping with psychological well being points, they’re actually not alone. I additionally actually hope they really feel extra outfitted to handle no matter they is perhaps experiencing. The episodes have a lot great recommendation direct from younger individuals who have been there, in addition to psychological well being consultants. Lots of Australians don’t know what it’s truly prefer to have a panic assault or suicidal ideas or an consuming dysfunction, and I’m assured that you just’ll come away with much more compassion and understanding. But we even have broader objectives.