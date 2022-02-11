Sports
Beijing Olympics: van der Poel wins gold in men’s 10,000m, breaks world record | More sports News – Times of India
BEIJING: Sweden’s Nils van der Poel crossed the end line within the males’s 10,000m race on the Beijing Olympics to smash his personal world file and scoop his second Beijing gold in a panoramic end on Friday.
The 25-year-old sped forward of rivals in ever-faster laptimes, shaving three seconds off the world file he set within the Netherlands a yr in the past to cross the end line in 12 minutes and 30.74 seconds.
Patrick Roest of the Netherlands, who additionally completed behind van der Poel within the 5,000m, gained silver in 12:44.59, whereas Italian Davide Ghiotto crossed the end in 12:45.98 to take bronze.
Van der Poel’s gold medal marks the primary medal within the occasion for Sweden in 34 years.
