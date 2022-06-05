Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
Beijing will additional loosen up COVID-19 curbs by permitting indoor
eating, as China’s capital steadily returns to regular with
inflections falling, state media mentioned on Sunday, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Beijing and the business hub Shanghai have been returning to
regular in latest days after two months of painful lockdowns to
crush outbreaks of the Omicron variant. learn extra
Dine-in service in Beijing will resume on Monday, apart from the
Fengtai district and a few components of the Changping district, the
Beijing Daily mentioned. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to
takeaway since early May.
Normal work will resume and visitors bans can be lifted on
Monday in most areas of Beijing, the newspaper reported. Employees
in some areas have been required to earn a living from home.
Residents might want to present a PRC take a look at taken inside 72 hours to
enter public areas and take public transport, as a part of steps to
normalise COVID testing, the newspaper reported.
Beijing reported 16 new native symptomatic circumstances, up from 5 a
day earlier, and three new native asymptomatic circumstances, up from one,
in line with the native authorities.