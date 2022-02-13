Beijing wakes up to the city’s first new snowfall of the Winter Olympics

The metropolis of Beijing awoke to a contemporary snowfall on Sunday morning.

It was the primary time snow has fallen on the capital for the reason that Winter Olympics opened on February 4th.

Snow fell on Saturday within the mountain zones for the primary time, easing issues from the IOC and organisers that the video games would happen with none actual snow.

But heavy snow has disrupted some occasion schedules on the Games, together with ladies’s freeski slopestyle qualification.