Beijing Winter Games to write new chapter of peace, development

The opening ceremony of the twenty fourth Olympic Winter Games was held on the National Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 4. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony and declared the Games open.

The 2022 Winter Olympics, held as scheduled by China below the mixed influence of profound modifications unseen in a century and a once-in-a-century pandemic, bears distinctive significance.

Just as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach mentioned a day previous to the opening ceremony, “We will again make history – together with our Chinese partners and friends.”

China’s pursuit of the Olympic dream all the time comes with its dream to hunt prosperity of the nation, the rejuvenation of the nation, and happiness of its folks.

Advertisement

More than a century in the past, China was nonetheless a rustic questioning when it may ship an athlete to take part in an Olympic Games, when it may ship a delegation to an Olympic Games, and when wouldn’t it host an Olympic Games.

Today, its capital Beijing has not solely hosted the 2008 Olympic Games, but additionally grow to be the primary metropolis ever to host each summer season and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Beijing formally gained the bid to host the 2022 Winter Games on the 128th session of the IOC held on July 31, 2015. At the session, Xi mentioned the Chinese folks have been wanting ahead to the chance and promised a unbelievable, extraordinary and glorious Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Advertisement

More than six years have handed, throughout which the Chinese folks have as soon as once more illustrated how they’ve fought for his or her goals.

As the Olympic flame was lighted once more in Beijing, sending a message of sunshine, unity, friendship, peace and justice, China would be part of fingers with all related events to jot down a brand new chapter of peace and growth.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand occasion selling lasting peace.

The Olympic Games, because the day it was firstly hosted, has symbolized the everlasting pursuit of peace and friendship.

From the United Nations General Assembly adopting the Beijing Winter Olympic Truce Resolution drafted by China and co-sponsored by 173 member states, to the “Sport for Peace” stamps issued by the UN Postal Administration, the primary time for the group to launch stamps for the Winter Games, and to the voices supporting truce throughout the Beijing Winter Games, selling lasting peace on this planet has all the time been a theme of the Beijing Winter Games.

When the world finds itself in a brand new interval of turbulence and transformation, the Beijing Winter Games, utilizing the frequent language of sports activities, will increase confidence in resolving disputes, defeating COVID-19 and reaching financial restoration. It may even provide an ideal stage for constructing a group with a shared future for mankind.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds related views. He mentioned earlier that the Beijing Winter Games have to be an instrument for peace on this planet.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand occasion pursuing growth and prosperity.

China has all the time upheld the imaginative and prescient of internet hosting a inexperienced, inclusive, open and clear Winter Olympics, which is extremely an identical to the reform of the Olympics.

The Beijing Winter Games is the primary one in historical past to energy all its venues with inexperienced electrical energy, the primary one in historical past to massively apply the carbon dioxide ice-making expertise that generates virtually no carbon emission, and the primary one in historical past to comprehensively implement the IOC’s sustainability insurance policies within the realms of economic system, setting and society.

The new growth philosophy that includes revolutionary, coordinated, inexperienced, open and shared growth demonstrated on the Beijing Winter Games will inject a robust impetus into sustainable growth of the world.

Artists stage the efficiency “Forming a Snowflake” throughout the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand occasion carrying ahead the spirit of solidarity.

It is the primary Winter Games held after the notion of “Together” was added to the Olympic motto, in addition to the primary world complete sports activities occasion held on schedule after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The occasion is joined by practically 3,000 athletes from 91 nations and areas, and 32 political dignitaries all over the world have attended its opening ceremony and related actions. Besides, political dignitaries and the folks from many nations have despatched their needs to the Beijing Winter Games. It vividly explains what Guterres has mentioned — the Olympic spirit shines as a beacon to human solidarity.

A international dignitary mentioned that the Olympic flame lit on the National Stadium in Beijing will likely be an emblem of the sports activities spirit transcending nationwide boundaries, which embodies the sturdy will and unity of mankind and evokes confidence in constructing a peaceable and affluent world.

From “One World, One Dream” in 2008 to “Together for a Shared Future” in 2022, China has taken an lively half within the Olympic Movement and persistently championed the Olympic spirit. The nation is dedicated to pursuing the Olympic perfect with concrete actions.

It is believed that the Beijing Winter Games will make newer and higher contributions to the Olympic Movement and the constructing of a group with a shared future for mankind.

Share this text: