Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, day 1 live: Bizarre reaction to banned judge

The Winter Olympics are formally underway, and there are many Aussies in motion on day one of many Beijing Games.

Curling duo Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will tackle Norway and Italy, whereas Jessica Yeaton will compete within the ladies’s 15km skiathlon within the early night.

Meanwhile, 4 Aussies will participate within the males’s moguls freestyle snowboarding. If that ain’t sufficient, you’ll discover extra of our homegrown competing in luge, speed-skating and snowboard occasion.

Last evening’s Opening Ceremony was an attractive spectacle, however Aussies who stayed up late to look at the ceremony had to wait a while.

Bizarre response to banned Olympics choose

Fans in Beijing have bizarrely applauded the return of a Chinese determine skating official who was suspended for biased judging.

Huang Feng copped a one-year suspension after he was accused of biased judging through the pairs occasion on the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

“The seriousness of his misconduct is aggravated by the fact that it was committed at the Olympic Winter Games, the doubtlessly most important and prestigious competition that exists in figure skating,” the stated on the time.

Huang was cleared to work at Beijing 2022, and can function a technical controller.

He obtained a loud spherical of applause from a whole lot of followers at Capital Indoor Stadium when Friday’s occasions received underway. Huang stood and waved on the crowd in response.

Meagan Duhamel and accomplice Eric Radford, who received bronze on the 2018 Games, questioned the choice to permit Huang to adjudicate on the Olympics once more.

“You should not be allowed to be suspended and your reward is working the next Olympics,” Duhamel stated.

“We as a sport have been trying to clear those people out, not welcome them back in.”

Day 1 Schedule (Aussies in motion)

12.05pm – Curling blended doubles spherical robin, Australia vs Norway (Tahli Gill & Dean Hewitt)

From 1.45pm – Women’s snowboard slopestyle, qualifying (Tess Coady)

5.05pm – Curling blended doubles spherical robin, Australia vs Italy (Tahli Gill & Dean Hewitt)

6.45pm – Women’s 15km skiathlon (Jessica Yeaton)

From 9pm – Men’s moguls freestyle snowboarding, qualification 2 (Brodie Summers, Cooper Woods, James Matheson & Matt Graham)

From 10.10pm – Men’s singles luge, run 1 (Alexander Ferlazzo)

From 10.30pm – Men’s moguls freestyle snowboarding, finals (Brodie Summers, Cooper Woods, James Matheson & Matt Graham)

After 10.38pm – Men’s 1000m short-track velocity skating, warmth 8 (Brendan Croey)

*All occasions AEDT

Aussie curling duo annihilated

Australian blended doubles curling pair Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill have been toppled by Norway of their spherical robin conflict at National Aquatics Centre.

Hewitt and Gill, who’re nonetheless trying to find their first victory on the Beijing Games, had been bettered 10-4 on the finish of six ends, forcing the mercy rule.

The Aussie duo will subsequent face Italy at 5.05pm AEDT.

Putin’s embarrassing Beijing Olympics blunder

Vladimir Putin’s not dropping any sleep over the Ukraine battle.

The Russian president appeared to doze off through the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics Friday as Ukraine’s nationwide staff marched by means of the stadium.

The world chief was caught on digital camera slumped in his chair along with his eyes closed because the athletes had been launched and their nationwide anthem blared, in accordance with the UK Independent.

Aussie teen’s daring harm name

Australian freestyle skier Abi Harrigan has made the daring choice to compete within the Winter Olympics regardless of struggling a fractured fibula.

On Friday, the 19-year-old introduced that she wad withdrawn from the Beijing 2022 massive air occasion as a result of harm.

However, Harrigan remains to be hoping to participate within the slopestyle competitors, qualification for which begin on February 13.

The teenager has 9 days to show her health.

“Pretty upset to say I will be pulling out of big air due to a fractured fibula,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Trying to give it the best chance to be ready for slopestyle.

“So stoked to be able to be here and also watch the big air in a few days time. Get it boys and girls!”

Harrigan can also be listed to compete within the half-pipe on February 17.

Winter Olympics begin below shadow

President Xi Jinping declared the Beijing Winter Olympics open on Friday as China tried to show the web page on a build-up overshadowed by human rights considerations, Covid-19 and a US-led diplomatic boycott.

Fireworks exploded over the “Bird’s Nest” because the lattice-shaped stadium took centre stage, simply because it did on the 2008 Games, as Beijing turns into the primary metropolis to host each a Summer and Winter Olympics.

Xi, below whose rule China has adopted a extra muscular perspective internationally in comparison with 14 years in the past, was given a rapturous welcome by the socially-distanced crowd sporting face masks, for what his ruling Communist Party hopes can be a soft-power triumph.

The ceremony was dazzling, however much less spectacular than the extravaganza 14 years in the past.

At the top of the ceremony, the Olympic torch was secured to the centre of an enormous snowflake, which was then illuminated to develop into the cauldron and hoisted above the stadium.

One of the ultimate two torchbearers was Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a Chinese cross-country skier from the troubled Xinjiang area.

Campaigners say at the very least a million folks from the Muslim Uyghur minority have been incarcerated in “re-education camps” in Xinjiang.

Xi was joined by world leaders together with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the 2 having met earlier within the day.

China and Russia have each seen ties with Washington deteriorate markedly, and with tensions rising in Europe over Russia’s troop build-up on the Ukrainian border, Putin hailed the “truly unprecedented nature” of relations along with his hosts.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are amongst nations staging a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China’s rights file, notably the destiny of the Uyghurs.

Those nations’ athletes will nonetheless compete on the Games, which run till February 20 and are going down inside an unlimited “closed loop” bubble designed to thwart the virus.

– with AFP and the New York Post