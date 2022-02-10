Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Nathan Chen Wins Long-Awaited Skating Gold As Yuzuru Hanyu Is Dethroned | Other Sports News

Nathan Chen mentioned “he never thought he’d be able to make it this far” as he gained Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing on Thursday, simply beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and completed fourth. The American three-time world champion lastly claimed the one main prize that had eluded him together with his total rating of 332.60, greater than 20 factors forward of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to attain 218.63 in his free programme, constructing on his record-breaking brief programme rating from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze.

“I never really thought that I’d be able to make it this far in my career,” mentioned the 22-year-old Chen.

“I’d always of course dreamed about making the Olympics and winning the Olympics, but I was like… I don’t know if I can make that happen. I haven’t really had time to process fully, but it’s amazing so far.”

Skating to “Rocket Man” by Elton John, Chen lived as much as his nickname “Quad King” in a routine by which he landed 5 quadruple jumps, to rapturous cheers from the gang.

After his final leap — which later he mentioned he had “almost tripped on” — he broke right into a hip-hop-like dance choreography, clearly having fun with himself.

“This programme, no matter what, is always fun for me to skate,” he mentioned afterwards.

As the music died, he dropped his head again in aid.

Japanese icon Hanyu, chasing a 3rd gold in a row and seeking to cement his standing as probably the greatest skaters of all time, had a shaky begin within the brief programme and noticed any probability of gold vanish as he fell twice in his second routine.

His free programme rating of 188.06 was far in need of his all-time better of 212.99.

“I think I did everything I could,” mentioned Hanyu, who solely arrived in Beijing on Sunday, two days earlier than competing.

“Honestly, it feels like everything has gone wrong this time around, but I did my best.”

After ending eighth within the brief programme, the champion from the 2014 and 2018 Games wanted to make up a niche of 18.82 factors to beat Chen.

Dressed in a protracted sky-coloured shirt embroidered with sequinned flowers, Hanyu entered the rink to screams from the gang.

He was visibly nervous earlier than he began — hanging off the rink’s edge, staring on the ground and making the signal of the cross earlier than taking on his beginning place.

The 27-year-old tried a quadruple axel — a leap no skater has ever landed in competitors however which he had insisted he would carry out in Beijing.

He did not land it and fell to the ice.

He shortly rose however fell as soon as extra, earlier than carrying on his “Heaven and Earth” programme together with his common polished precision.

Looking crushed because the music died down, Hanyu recovered and skated off the rink together with his head held excessive, the gang nonetheless cheering.

Asked about Chen’s efficiency, Hanyu mentioned: “It was so great, it was so cool… I want to say congratulations to him.”

Chen mentioned that it had been “an honour to be able to share the ice with Hanyu” over time.

“Again, watching him when I was a kid, I never even dreamed that I would be able to have the opportunity to even skate with him.

“It’s simply been a extremely nice honour and he is in my view the best skater ever.”

Kagiyama, who flew around the ice to the rousing theme from the film “Gladiator”, was the only other competitor to score above 200 points for the free programme.

He is trained by his father, a former Olympian, who was moved to tears when his score was announced.

“Whether a great or a foul time, we’ve got been collectively on a regular basis, and we overcame these moments,” the softspoken Yuma said. “To have the ability to show that I’ve grown to him, makes me fairly completely happy.”

When asked about Hanyu, Uno said he had been at the forefront of Japanese figure skating for years.

“His spirit to maintain staying on the prime is one thing that I can not emulate.”

Uno fell once but otherwise delivered a controlled performance to “Bolero”.

“Nobody can anticipate excellent skating for each leap,” said Uno. “Except Nathan!”