Beijing Winter Olympics co-host city Zhangjiakou’s transformation in the eyes of international students

The Chongli district in Zhangjiakou metropolis has been remodeled from an impoverished and beforehand unknown agricultural county right into a scorching tourism vacation spot with a booming winter sports activities trade, having ridden the wave of the Olympics since Zhangjiakou turned one of many competitors zones for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

To discover out the explanations behind this gorgeous transformation, college students from the Belt and Road School (BRS) of Beijing Normal University visited Chongli at two totally different occasions, first in 2017 after which once more in 2019.

During every of the respective journeys, college students from over 20 totally different international locations met with native authorities officers and visited undertaking websites, snow parks, the Olympic Museum, in addition to the Fu Long snow city. They realized about China’s efforts in creating its winter sport trade and mirrored on how their very own international locations can be taught from China’s experiences.

Chambalo Said Issa, an MBA scholar from Tanzania, stated, “I studied corporate social responsibility in class before, but through this trip I obtained a great chance to see how it can be executed and affect the living standards of people within the society.”

He famous that Tanzania, as one of many creating international locations within the Global South, has many issues to be taught from China, which is now the second largest economic system on the planet.

“Through the trip I have seen some areas that are useful for the economic development of my country (Tanzania), including business diversification by companies, more investments in the tourism sector and in technology, the proper planning and implementation of projects, more investments into infrastructural developments and improvements in cultural activities and hospitality,” he elaborated.

Hardy Jalloh, an IMBA scholar from Sierra Leone, stated what impressed him probably the most throughout the journey was the efficient collaborative coordination of assets and folks.

“The leaders of Chongli adopted an agenda for reform and transformation. The strategies include mobilizing resources, increasing investment, rapid infrastructure development, and urban and rural planning. In the process, the CPC Chongli district committee implemented these strategies to support the local people and encourage them to participate in the reform process. The local people themselves were willing to participate and contribute to the agenda,” stated Jalloh.

This milestone may haven’t been achieved with out the joint effort of society, together with the native folks and native authorities, together with personal sector participation and central authorities help, he stated, including that “the Chongli model is a typical example, and learning by doing is the key message.”

“This field visit widely opened up our perspective on China,” stated Romtham Khumnurak, an IMBA scholar from Thailand, who said his perception that “the future of Chongli will be brighter after hosting the Winter Olympic Games.”

“During and after my field trip to Chongli, I have learned and seen so much about China’s development. This is also a chance for me to look back at my own country and learn what benefits the country can receive after hosting events and what it has to trade off.”

Khumnurak stated the 2022 Winter Olympics is a large undertaking that has offered a major soar ahead for town when it comes to its infrastructure and development, in addition to town’s city format and performance, offering enterprise alternatives and elevating native folks’s residing requirements.

“I believe the hosting of the Winter Olympics will bring a big success to China,” he stated.

