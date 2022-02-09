Beijing Winter Olympics live updates: Commentators lose it over Aussie 16yo

TV commentators briefly dropped their bundle when a 16-year-old Aussie snowboard prodigy went out and blew the world away.

Scotty James has made an explosive begin to his Olympics marketing campaign with an enormous efficiency within the males’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

His aerial show headlines an enormous day of motion with six Aussies competing on Wednesday.

Australia additionally has a really actual probability to win a gold medal when Belle Brockhoff competes within the snowboard cross finals. She was stable in her qualifying occasions and can be again in motion for the quarter-finals, starting from 6pm (AEDT).

Meanwhile, Olympic debutant Katie Parker can name herself an Olympian after she was given an eleventh hour clearance to compete within the ladies’s slalom after she received two negative PCR results having beforehand been moved into isolation on account of a optimistic check in Beijing.

‘I’ve misplaced it’: Teen freak has commentators in a spin

Scotty James has despatched a message within the males’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying — and he can be joined within the closing by Aussie teen freak Valentino Guseli.

James put up a monster rating of 91.25 to be the No. 2 ranked athlete behind Japan’s Ayumu Hirano.

The greater information was that Guseli, 16, certified for the ultimate with an enormous run of 85.75.

He completed fifth behind American legend Shaun White, who’s the No. 4 ranked boarder heading into the ultimate.

“Valentino Guseli, we’re going to be seeing you in the finals,” Seven commentator Mitchell Tomlinson mentioned.

“Who’s next? I’ve lost it. We really have to look at the nerves of steel and the maturity he’s shown in Val’s riding then. To have a one run and know he has to execute that and get a high score to get into the finals, the pressure on the kid’s back would be second to none.”

The closing will happen on Friday.

Most heartbreaking picture of the Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin’s second shot at a medal didn’t go any higher than the primary.

The American star turned in one other Olympic shocker on Wednesday in Yanqing, snowboarding out of the course simply seconds into her first run of the slalom race – the identical end result she confronted two days earlier within the large slalom.

As Shiffrin took a flip across the fourth gate, one among her skis kicked out too vast, forcing her off line and unable to proceed within the course – which had been set by her coach Mike Day, in response to NBC.

Shiffrin, who gained gold within the slalom in Sochi in 2014, seemed to be in disbelief as she sat off to the facet of the course along with her skis off and remained there whereas the competitors continued.

The 26-year-old Shiffrin was broadly anticipated to be a favorite within the slalom alongside along with her high rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who additionally had a disappointing first run however made it to the end line. Instead, she might have three occasions left to attempt to come away with a medal from these Games.

Shiffrin, some of the dominant feminine alpine skiers, had additionally gained gold within the large slalom and a silver within the mixed in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Day 5 schedule (Aussies in motion)

From 12.30pm — Snowboarding, ladies’s half-pipe qualifying (Emily Arthur)

From 1.15pm — Alpine snowboarding, ladies’s slalom run 1 (Katie Parker)

From 2pm — Snowboarding, ladies’s snowboard cross qualification (Belle Brockhoff & Josie Baff)

From 3.30pm — Snowboarding, males’s half-pipe qualifying (Scotty James & Valentino Guseli)

From 4.45pm — Alpine snowboarding, ladies’s slalom run 2 (Katie Parker)

From 5.30pm — Snowboarding, ladies’s snowboard cross finals (Belle Brockhoff & Josie Baff)

* All occasions AEDT

Unvaccinated snowboarder defends alternative after quarantine

Unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer mentioned she had “no problem” after competing on the Beijing Olympics following three weeks of quarantine, and didn’t “care what people think” of her.

Athletes vaccinated towards Covid-19 go straight into the “closed loop” bubble system on the Beijing Games, however those that haven’t been jabbed face a compulsory 21-day lodge quarantine interval earlier than competing.

Kummer safely negotiated the opening spherical of the ladies’s parallel large slalom on Tuesday morning, however was knocked out of the competitors on the spherical of 16.

Speaking after her opening spherical efficiency, she insisted that regardless of being in quarantine, she had been in a position to do “really good” coaching.

“During quarantine I did more fast training like jumping and stuff — you can do that everywhere, you don’t need much space,” mentioned Kummer, who gained gold on the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“Everything is in your head — you can do good when you are prepared in your head and I was prepared.”

Kummer mentioned getting the vaccine “wasn’t the best” for her and that she was “happy” to undergo the quarantine interval.

She mentioned she moved into the Olympic Village after 17 or 18 days of her quarantine and was then allowed to coach on the slopes and return to her room till the total three weeks had been over.

Kummer mentioned she didn’t have “an opinion about anybody else” concerning the vaccine and didn’t care what individuals considered her standing.

“If somebody else has an opinion, they can have it + it’s their free will to have it,” mentioned the 34-year-old.

“Everybody needs to decide on their own. Nobody is in my body so who the hell thinks they can decide for me?”

Nation’s absolute disgust because it all goes China’s means

An indignant South Korea mentioned it would attraction to sport’s high court docket over “unfair” officiating in short track speed skating on the Beijing Winter Olympics after two gold medal hopes had been disqualified.

In Monday’s males’s 1000m semi-finals, world file holder Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo had been disqualified for unlawful late passing and lane-changing respectively, having coming first and second of their heats.

The choices allowed two Chinese skaters to advance to the ultimate, with the host nation amassing gold and silver.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) mentioned it will file an attraction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “to formalise the injustice of this decision”.

“We plan to do our best to prevent injustice from happening to our athletes in the international ice skating and sporting communities,” KSOC mentioned in a press release.

— with AFP and the New York Post