Belarus denies plans to join Russia’s invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border

Belarus has no plans to affix the Russian invasion of Ukraine however is sending 5 battalion tactical teams (BTGs) to its border on rotation to switch forces already stationed there, its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich stated on Saturday.

A high Ukrainian safety official on Friday warned Belarus to not ship troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was exhibiting restraint in direction of Belarus regardless of the nation getting used as a launchpad for Russian planes.

“I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Gulevich stated.

