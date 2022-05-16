Belarus’ exports to EU, North America worth $16-18 bln blocked by sanctions — PM
Belarusian exports to the European Union and North American
international locations to a sum of 16 to 18 billion US {dollars} a 12 months have been
blocked by the Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman
Golovchenko stated in an interview with Al Arabiya, fragments of
which had been aired by the Belarus-1 tv channel on Sunday,
Trend studies
citing TASS.
“Practically all Belarus’ exports to the international locations of the
European Union and North America have been blocked by the
sanctions. Roughly, the sum stands at about 16-18 billion US
{dollars} a 12 months,” he stated.
According to Golovchenko, Belarus interprets these sanction “not
merely as an instrument of strain however as an instrument of hybrid
aggression.” “Probably, that is the final stage that precedes a
classical armed aggression,” he said. “The sanction’s goal, not like
their classical which means, is to carry the nation to its knees, to
stifle it economically and drive it to adjust to sure calls for
or circumstances.”.