Belarus’ exports to EU, North America worth $16-18 bln blocked by sanctions — PM

Belarusian exports to the European Union and North American

international locations to a sum of 16 to 18 billion US {dollars} a 12 months have been

blocked by the Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman

Golovchenko stated in an interview with Al Arabiya, fragments of

which had been aired by the Belarus-1 tv channel on Sunday,

Trend studies

citing TASS.

“Practically all Belarus’ exports to the international locations of the

European Union and North America have been blocked by the

sanctions. Roughly, the sum stands at about 16-18 billion US

{dollars} a 12 months,” he stated.

According to Golovchenko, Belarus interprets these sanction “not

merely as an instrument of strain however as an instrument of hybrid

aggression.” “Probably, that is the final stage that precedes a

classical armed aggression,” he said. “The sanction’s goal, not like

their classical which means, is to carry the nation to its knees, to

stifle it economically and drive it to adjust to sure calls for

or circumstances.”.