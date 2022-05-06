Belarus jails student a year after forcing down the airliner she was traveling on

“The court finds Sapega guilty on charges of ‘deliberate acts aimed at inciting social enmity and discord on the basis of social affiliation committed by a group of persons, which had grave consequences,'” mentioned the decision issued at Grodnensky District Court in Belarus.

The court docket on Friday additionally mentioned Sapega was discovered responsible of illegally amassing and distributing private knowledge. She was sentenced to a month-long incarceration for this crime, and she or he additionally needed to pay damages amounting to 167,500 Belarusian rubles (or roughly $65,000). The verdict may be appealed inside a interval of 10 days.

Last May, Belarusian authorities took the extraordinary measure of diverting to Minsk a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece heading to Vilnius, Lithuania, claiming there was a bomb menace.

On the flight was Sapega and her accomplice Roman Protasevich, the founding father of the Telegram channel Nexta. They have been each arrested in Minsk and have been positioned underneath home arrest in late June 2021, in accordance with TASS.