Belarus leader offers to ‘help Americans’ with baby formula

Belarus’s chief Alexander Lukashenko on Friday provided to share child method with the United States, highlighting shortages in a country that has put him underneath sanctions.

A product recall and shutdown of a significant plant in February triggered a dramatic and ongoing discount in availability of method for folks throughout the US.

“We are ready to help the Americans with supplies of baby formula, as early as tomorrow,” state information company Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko is a detailed ally of President Vladimir Putin and has sided with Moscow after Russian troops had been despatched into Ukraine.

Both have been recognized to attempt to counter criticism of their rule by pointing to issues in Western international locations.

The 67-year-old Lukashenko, who has dominated his nation with iron fist since 1994, has accused the West of being “at war” with Russia in Ukraine.

Both Russia and Belarus have been hit with sanctions for the reason that begin of the battle.

Lukashenko and his allies had been already underneath quite a few Western sanctions – together with from the US – over the regime’s crackdown on opposition protests in 2020.

Several folks died and 1000’s had been detained throughout a violent repression of protesters demonstrating towards Lukashenko’s re-election for a sixth time period.

