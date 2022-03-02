Belarus moving more troops to Ukraine border: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned Tuesday he had ordered extra troops to the south of the nation, by the border with Ukraine, the Belta information company reported.

But forces of Belarus, an in depth ally of Russia, wouldn’t be participating within the assault on Ukraine, he added.

On the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko informed a gathering of his safety council that he can be sending 5 tactical battle teams to guard the south.

These battle teams will comprise a whole bunch of troopers outfitted with armoured automobiles and artillery.

Helicopters and warplanes had been already defending the southern border, he informed the assembly.

Explaining his resolution to not ship troops into Ukraine itself, he mentioned: “That’s not our job.”

Lukashenko additionally mentioned he was sending troops west to the nation’s border with Poland.

“We must under no circumstances allow an invasion of NATO forces on Belarusian territory, nor the least operation on our territory,” he mentioned.

Last week Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to make use of Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine from the north.

On Monday, the authorities introduced {that a} referendum held the day prior to this had voted to permit the nation to host nuclear weapons and Russian forces completely, a part of a package deal of reforms that additionally prolonged Lukashenko’s rule.

Lukashenko mentioned he had requested Russian President Vladimir Putin for additional Russia S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, to deploy them alongside its western border. Some are already deployed alongside the southern border with Ukraine.

