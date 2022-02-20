Belarus-Russia joint drills to continue amid ‘Ukraine border tensions’

Belarus has introduced that its joint navy workouts with Russia, which have been as a result of finish on Sunday, will now proceed due to the aggravated tensions in neighbouring Ukraine.

It signifies that Russian forces will stay in Belarus amid heightened tensions with the West, regardless of Moscow’s promise that its forces would go away the nation after the drills which started on February 10.

The presence of a big contingent of Russian troops in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, has raised concern that they might be used to comb down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko and Russia’s Vladimir Putin determined “to continue testing the response forces of the union state”, Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin mentioned on Sunday.

Khrenin cited “the increase in military activity near the external borders of the union state and the aggravation of the situation in Donbas” — the area of jap Ukraine managed by pro-Russia separatists.

According to Minsk, the goal of the workouts stays “to assure an adequate response and a de-escalation of military preparations led by ill-intentioned people near the borders”.

The announcement got here shortly earlier than French President Emmanuel Macron began a phone call with Putin, in what’s seen as a last-minute diplomatic effort to attempt to keep away from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite a earlier assertion asserting a navy retreat, Russia is accused of massing 150,000 troops alongside Ukraine’s borders to plan an invasion of the nation. Washington has claimed that Moscow is in search of a pretext to take action, and {that a} spike in violence within the east might present one.

Russia and Belarus have tight cooperation below an alliance known as the Union State, which stops wanting the international locations’ precise integration.

Moscow mentioned that Lukashenko joined Putin on the Kremlin on Saturday to watch Russian forces conduct nuclear drills.