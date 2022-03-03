Belarus teams to play on neutral ground in UEFA competitions | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee met at this time and determined that each one Belarusian golf equipment and nationwide groups competing in UEFA competitions can be required to play their residence matches at impartial venues with instant impact. Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches through which the groups from Belarus function as host.

The UEFA Executive Committee will convene additional extraordinary conferences, on an everyday ongoing foundation the place required, to reassess the authorized and factual scenario because it evolves and undertake additional choices as mandatory.