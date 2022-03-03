Belarus teams to play on neutral ground in UEFA competitions | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee met right this moment and determined that every one Belarusian golf equipment and nationwide groups competing in UEFA competitions shall be required to play their house matches at impartial venues with speedy impact. Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches by which the groups from Belarus function as host.

The UEFA Executive Committee will convene additional extraordinary conferences, on a daily ongoing foundation the place required, to reassess the authorized and factual scenario because it evolves and undertake additional selections as obligatory.