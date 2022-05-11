Belarus to deploy special forces to southern border near Ukraine

Belarus will deploy particular operations troops in three areas close to its southern border with Ukraine, the armed forces mentioned on Tuesday as President Alexander Lukashenko talked up the function of Russian-made missiles in boosting the nation’s defenses.

A detailed ally of Russia, Belarus mentioned in March that its armed forces weren’t participating in what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine, nevertheless it did function a launchpad for Russia to ship hundreds of troops throughout the border on February 24.

Minsk has complained for months about NATO nations amassing troopers close to its borders – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are all members of the alliance – and is rising the quantity and depth of its personal army workouts in response.

“The United States and its allies continue to build up their military presence on the state borders of the Republic of Belarus, Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said. “The established grouping has more than doubled in the past six months in quantity and quality.”

Belarus can also be deploying air protection, artillery and missile items for drills within the west, Gulevich mentioned.

Lukashenko mentioned Moscow had agreed to assist Minsk produce missiles similar to the Iskander, which Russia has utilized in Ukraine, and that he needed Belarus to proceed utilizing Russian-made S-400 and S-300 surface-to-air missile techniques.

“We are realists, we understand that we will not be able to defeat NATO. But we can cause damage, especially to those territories from which we will be attacked,” he mentioned.

