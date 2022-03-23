Belarusian military could ‘soon’ join war in Ukraine, US and NATO officials say | CNN



The US and NATO consider that Belarus might “soon” be a part of Russia in its war against Ukraine, US and NATO officers inform CNN, and that the nation is already taking steps to take action.

It is more and more “likely” that Belarus will enter the battle, a NATO navy official stated on Monday. “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin needs support. Anything would help,” the official defined.

A Belarusian opposition supply stated that Belarusian fight models are prepared to enter Ukraine as quickly as within the subsequent few days, with 1000’s of forces ready to deploy. In this supply’s view, this could have much less of an influence militarily than it’s going to geopolitically, given the implications of one other nation becoming a member of the battle.

A senior NATO intelligence official stated individually that the alliance assesses that the Belarusian authorities “is preparing the environment to justify a Belarusian offensive against Ukraine.”

Russia has launched its assault on Ukraine partly from Belarus’ territory, and 1000’s of Russian troops amassed in Belarus forward of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine final month, which the 2 nations had claimed was for coaching workout routines. US and European sanctions in response to the battle have focused both Russian and Belarusian officials, together with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus moved to alter its structure final month to permit the nation to host each Russian forces and nuclear weapons completely, although US officers have emphasised to CNN that they haven’t but seen any proof of Russia shifting nuclear weapons or making ready to.

The sources emphasised that there have been no indications thus far that Belarus is at present taking part within the combating in Ukraine, and a senior US protection official stated the Pentagon had not seen “any indications that the Belarusians are preparing to move in – into Ukraine or that they have made any agreements to do that.”

The NATO navy official stated {that a} ultimate determination for Belarus’ involvement within the battle nonetheless needs to be made in Moscow, as of but there was no indication that Belarusian forces are taking part within the combating in Ukraine.

“It is not about what Lukashenko wants,” the official defined. “The question is: does Putin want another unstable country in the region?”

“Involvement would destabilize Belarus,” the official stated.

The official wouldn’t elaborate on how Belarus might intervene within the battle, however stated it made sense for Russia to try to minimize off NATO navy support coming into Ukraine from its Western border.