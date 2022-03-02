Belarusian president displays map suggesting Putin plans to attack Moldova

Alexander Lukashenko MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP through Getty Images

Russia could also be planning aggressive strikes in opposition to the Republic of Moldova, in accordance with a map Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko displayed throughout a meeting of his nation’s safety council.

Lukashenko is a detailed ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He seemingly allowed Putin to make use of Belarus as a staging floor for his invasion of Ukraine and is reportedly planning to commit his personal nation’s troops to the battle.

The map, which Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon shared on Twitter, reveals Ukraine break up into its 4 operational command districts and options crimson arrows that seem to point deliberate troop actions.

One of these arrows originates within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Odessa, which Russian troops haven’t but reached, and terminates on the opposite aspect of the Moldovan border.

In January, Ukrainian intelligence warned that Russia might provoke false flag operations in Moldova to justify intervening within the pro-Russian separatist-controlled area of Transnistria, in accordance with Al Jazeera.

Transnistria, a slender strip of land with round 400,000 inhabitants, is internationally acknowledged as a part of Moldova, however the Moldovan authorities has exercised no authority over the breakaway republic since 1992. Russian troops have been stationed in Transnistria ever since.

In 2014, after Putin seized management of Crimea, the top of Transnistria’s parliament requested to affix Russia, BBC reported on the time.

You can also like

U.S. official: Belarus is preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine

Conservatives pounce after Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

17-mile-long Russian convoy reaches outskirts of Kyiv