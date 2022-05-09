Belfast ponders Sinn Fein election win

Irish nationalists in Belfast have toasted Sinn Fein’s historic election victory whereas pro-British neighbours quietly fumed, however there was little signal the weekend’s political earthquake was about to rock this once-troubled metropolis.

In a victory that will have been unimaginable a number of many years in the past, the previous political wing of the Irish Republican Army on Saturday turned the primary Irish nationalist occasion to take high spot in elections for the British-run area’s parliament.

The win offers Sinn Fein the best to appoint its chief Michelle O’Neill because the area’s first Catholic First Minister – and extra energy to pursue the occasion’s final goal of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland to the south.

But few of the folks having fun with a sunny Sunday on town’s staunchly pro-British Newtownards Road appeared overly involved.

“Obviously we don’t want a united Ireland and Sinn Fein is going to push for a border poll but I’d say bring it on, we’ve nothing to be afraid of,” stated John Keenan, who runs the Union Jack Souvenir Shop.

His confidence is because of opinion polls which have persistently proven a majority of voters in Northern Ireland favour remaining a part of the United Kingdom.

The pro-British loyalist neighborhood, named for his or her allegiance to the United Kingdom, is “worried” by Sinn Fein’s rise, Keenan stated.

But it additionally is aware of Sinn Fein can not rule with out the consent of the biggest pro-British occasion, the Democratic Unionist Party, underneath the area’s rigorously crafted 1998 peace deal.

That brings the prospect of direct rule from London if no settlement could be reached, which Keenan stated would make him and plenty of others pleased.

Walking with a pal close by, Methodist Protestant Church minister Gary Mason stated that although many loyalists – and extra reasonable pro-British unionists – are most likely in shock at Sinn Fein’s success, others have been by no means shocked, seeing it because the consequence of fixed infighting amongst pro-British politicians.

Sinn Fein pushing for a unification referendum “is nothing new”, he stated.

Across town, sporting a Gaelic soccer jersey sporting the inexperienced, white and orange tricolour of the Irish Republic, 80-year-old Belfast man Tommy Shaw stated he was “quite pleased” by Sinn Fein’s win.

He stated he would “die happy” if Irish unification was achieved.

But he too expressed doubts a referendum on unification was nearer on account of Sinn Fein’s win.

“Not particularly,” he stated as he loved a drink with pals at a sports activities membership named after a nationalist chief who fought for Irish independence.

While Sinn Fein activists and candidates held a celebration on Saturday, there have been no massive celebrations within the nationalist stronghold of the Falls Road, the place Shaw’s Gaelic soccer group performs.

That mirrored the very fact many see the victory as a stepping stone and that the referendum required to go away the UK is on the discretion of the British authorities and prone to be years away.

The greatest consequence of final week’s vote may as a substitute be a doubling of the variety of seats received by the cross-community Alliance Party because it attracted the assist of Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists disgruntled with their conventional events.

“That’s been brilliant, they are showing that there is a middle ground there,” Shaw stated.